Former Tesla executive Jerome Gillen sells shares after departure on June 3

Former Tesla executive Jerome Gillen has sold more than $ 270 million in shares by exercising stock options after his departure on June 3, according to a recent submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission. did.

Gillen became president of the car in the third quarter of 2018 and oversaw all of Tesla’s car business. During his tenure, the company opened its first overseas factory in Shanghai, expanded its battery cell supply partnership and began mass production of the Model Y.

However, Tesla also suffered from quality issues, recalls, and parts shortages under Gillen, severely limiting production, and Tesla had models S and X in the first quarter of the year before leaving its role. Produced zero vehicles.

Tesla made him president of a heavy-duty truck in March of this year, and Gillen left the company in June. The exact situation of his departure has not been revealed.

According to Ben Silverman, Research Director at Insider Score, Filing indicates that Guillen may have exercised Tesla’s 451,118 share option and sold the original with a total revenue of $ 274.1 million.

Since then, Silberman estimates that Gillen had 75,780 exerciseable options left.

Tesla executives will not receive any special treatment when they retire. In more formal terms, they are free-will employees, and if they resign or are dismissed, they will not accelerate their dismissal or vesting of shares.

According to an InsiderScore analysis, Gillen had about $ 442 million in unconfirmed options and unconfirmed restricted stock when he left. According to Filing, he was vested just two days after his final day at Tesla and also held 1,212 restricted shares worth nearly $ 700,000.

Optional mechanism

Stock options give employees or executives of a company the right to purchase shares of the company at a specific price within a limited period of time.

Executives of fast-growing tech companies often make more money from vesting and exercising options than salaries. Some compensation plans allow you to vest shares only after you have achieved certain milestones in your business, not just the time you were hired there.

If the stock price exceeds the strike price, the employee or executive who vests the stock buys it and sells it immediately and pockets the difference in cash or exercises the option but is long if he believes in the value. It can be retained for a period of time. Share will continue to rise.

Generally, exercising stock options incurs taxes and other fees, regardless of whether shareholders decide to withhold or sell them immediately.

I don’t know why he sold

Gillen did not respond to requests for comment and did not publicly talk about leaving Tesla or personal investment strategies.

“He may have had a narrow time frame to exercise or lose options, which is why he decided to buy and sell so much,” Silberman said of a former executive. He might have been in a situation of losing. Now he’s no longer an insider, so he may be worried that he has so much exposure to stocks. It’s not uncommon at all. If you’re not an insider, you’re losing your information edge. “

Meanwhile, Tesla has not announced the appointment of a new head of heavy-duty trucks.

In an April 2021 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla “continues to develop semis” and is not close to mass-producing the debut heavy-duty vehicle Gillen was responsible for. I showed that. Tesla first announced the Class 8 Tesla Semi-In in November 2017.

In the same first-quarter earnings call, Musk talked about the delay in manufacturing Tesla’s new large battery cell, the 4680, which Tesla intended to design and manufacture in-house. This is to power some of the larger semi-trucks and future cybertrucks.

“We’ve made quite a few cells, and I don’t think the cells are reliable enough to be shipped by car, but we’re approaching that,” Musk said in April. Tesla is still “quite optimistic about achieving mass production of 4680 next year,” he said.

