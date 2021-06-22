Microsoft builds native Xbox games for the cloud, with the woman behind the portal taking the lead





On February 1st, when Google decided that it would no longer fulfill its promise to build a cloud-only game, I shed tears in the future of the game. But Microsoft is trying to pick up the torch. According to an interview with Polygon, the company hired Kim Swift, a former Google Stadia design director who is best known for the Valves hit game Portal.

Kim plans to build a team focused on new experiences in the cloud, Xbox Game Studios publishing head Peter Wyse told Polygon, adding that Microsoft’s goal is to create cloud-native games. It was.

She is currently listed as a senior director of cloud gaming

Swift has spent more than a decade in the gaming industry since the student project Narbacular Drop landed a team job on Valve Software and led development in Portal. According to the LinkedIn page, she later became an artist for Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2, created unreleased games for Amazon, and was EA’s studio design director.

But her more interesting role may be the one she just left for Google Stadia. There, he oversees the development of 12 externally developed second-party games and is cutting-edge, innovative, machine learning technology. In short, she was working with Google and Google’s closest partners to play games that could truly take advantage of the cloud.

Basically, games that can be played on cloud services such as Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft xCloud are not cloud-native. Because they are designed to run on existing consoles and PCs, the benefits generally available from the cloud are faster loading times, no need to install or patch games, and on average. That’s the graphics. All games played on Microsofts xCloud run on a single Xbox board in a server rack, so it’s not much different than playing on your home Xbox.

But Google promised to offer more one day. A game that harnesses the power of multiple servers to provide gameplay and graphics not possible with a single console at home. Google has informed game industry executive Jade Raymond to lead a development studio. In 2019, she told GamesIndustry.biz that it could take years to create a game that takes full advantage of the cloud. (Stadia has some cloud-specific optional features, but few developers are using them.)

Raymonds is currently working on creating games for Sony instead due to the closure of Google’s studio, with no mention of the cloud, but Swift is building a new kind of native game for cloud streaming. Acquired by Microsoft with the clear authority to do so.

Wyze doesn’t know exactly what Polygon is doing today or how it works. But perhaps within a few years we will. Hideo Kojima, the owner of Metal Gear Solid and Deathstrand, has repeatedly said he wants to explicitly create a game for streaming, and Jeff Grubb of Venture Beats says Microsoft is in talks to trade there.

There are other signs that Microsoft is taking cloud gaming seriously. The company recently announced that it will upgrade its xCloud server to the latest Xbox Series X hardware instead of the old Xbox One S server blade that used to use it. This should improve the quality dramatically. Microsoft said the original Xbox One console would also be part of the action, allowing games like Flight Simulator that were previously out of reach without cloud streaming.

Also Epicv. Documents unearthed during the disclosure of evidence in Apple’s trial show that Microsoft is trying to lock down streaming rights from all game development partners at the cost of a significant 30% reduction in appstore fees. It was.

Anyway, cloud streaming was a growing business for Sony. Images from Microsoft documents

According to Microsoft’s own internal document, cloud gaming was not a major concern in 2019. Presentations found during the trial suggest that the entire category raised only about $ 300 million in 2019, most of it from Sonys PlayStation Now. (Google Stadia wasn’t available until November 2019.) Microsoft also commented in its presentation that neither Sony nor Google’s cloud gaming efforts are considered beneficial. Still, this category saw revenue growth of 167% that year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos