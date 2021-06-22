Best Hearing, Book Deals: Amazon Prime Day 2021





You bought those designer jeans. You snatched that top-notch coffee maker. What’s the next great thing on your Prime Day shopping list? Great discounts on great books (or 2), or Audible subscriptions (or 2). There are plenty of book-related bargains on this Prime Day (and, of course, Kindle sales). To help you understand what’s best for you, we’ve rounded up the best Audible and book deals.

Audible Premium Plus subscription ($ 6.95 for the first 4 months, amazon.com)

Amazon

Audible Premium Plus subscription

On this Prime Day, Amazon offers 53% off the first four months of your Audible subscription and offers one free audiobook each month. The price for the next month will be $ 14.95 per month.

Kindle Paperwhite ($ 79.99, initially $ 129.99, amazon.com)

Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is the lowest price ever on Prime Day, has a waterproof, non-glare display that reads like real paper, syncs with Audible, and has a battery life of weeks instead of hours.

Kindle ($ 54.99, initially $ 89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Kindle

Despite being a more basic model, this Kindle is the cheapest price ever. With a non-glare display, you can adjust the brightness to your liking. Like other Kindle devices, charging is basically permanent.

Kindle Oasis ($ 204.99, initially $ 269.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Kindle Oasis

The most compelling Kindle model out there, the Oasis, comes with an adjustable warm light, is waterproof, and has the slimmest 7-inch display, not to mention reading at night. Make it even easier.

Kindle Kids Edition ($ 64.99, initially $ 109.99, amazon.com)

Amazon

Kindle Kids Edition

The Kindle Kids Edition is a great gift for kids (as we may say). Not only does it come with a cute colorful cover, it is also designed using parental controls.

The Handmaid’s Story and Vow Box set by Margaret Atwood ($ 14.70, initially $ 32.90, amazon.com)

Amazon

Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Oath” Box Set

Up to 40% off tons of popular book box sets, including this The Handmaids Tale box set, including novels inspired by popular TV shows and sequels to Margaret Atwood. The bonnet is not included.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Book & Mask Set by Frank Miller and Limberney ($ 23.58, initially $ 39.99, amazon.com)

Amazon

“Batman: Dark Knight Returns” Book and Mask Set by Frank Miller & Limberney

How cool is this for Batman super fans? The set comes with a classic comic book and a replica of the Batman mask that you may or may not wear while reading. We do not make rules.

Alexandra Brocken’s Darkest Mind Series Boxed Set ($ 17.14, Initially $ 43.96, amazon.com)

Amazon

Boxed set of “The Darkest Heart” series by Alexandra Brocken

These very popular New York Times best-selling novels are now available in this sophisticated box set with gorgeous new images.

I Am Watching You by Teresa Driscoll ($ 6.99, initially $ 15.95; amazon.com)

Amazon

Teresa Driscol’s “I’m looking at you”

A longtime psychological thriller (and Amazon’s bestseller), this novel follows Ella Longfield. She happened to find that she knew a little too much about the mysterious disappearance in her hometown. If you haven’t read it yet, now is the time.

Murmur of Bees by Sofa Segovia ($ 7.99, initially $ 14.95; amazon.com)

Amazon

Sofa Segovia’s “Honeybee Tweet”

The first book translated into English by the author Sofa Segobias focuses on Nana Reja, a mysterious and powerful child who can see a vision of the future. He is followed by a bee conservation group. This is useful when some of the townspeople are becoming more and more hostile to his gifts.

Popular fiction book (from $ 6.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Popular fiction book

On Prime Day, you’ll save 20% on the most popular fiction books of retailers, recommended by writers such as Glendi Bandera, Robert Duvall, and Susanne Redfern.

Popular Romance Book (starting at $ 7.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Popular romance novel

What about summer without some good romance novels? Nothing, what is it? On Prime Day, you’ll also get 20% off best-selling romance novels. And don’t expect the deal to stop there. You can also get 20% off selected science fiction books and mystery / thriller books because you don’t get enough of them anyway.

