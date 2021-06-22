Today’s Google Doodle is adorable, reminding you to wear a mask and get vaccinated-Health News, Firstpost





Doodle is linked to Google’s search results on how to find a vaccination center and how to prevent infection.

Today’s Google Doodle is a friendly reminder to get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Vaccines are the only way to keep us and our loved ones safe, as new variants emerge and infections are still widespread in many countries. Many countries are expanding the range of vaccination drives, which benefits only for everyone.

Google also reminds us to wear masks to “save lives.”

The animated logo can be seen wearing the surgical masks lined up at the vaccination station. They all have little band-aid on their arms from vaccination. The letter E for “Google” is actually the healthcare professional who is injecting them. And it’s completely adorable.

“COVID-19 continues to affect communities around the world, so help stop the spread by finding a local vaccine site and following these steps for prevention,” Google said. I did.

They link Google search results on how to find a vaccination center in the area around you and how to prevent yourself from getting infected.

Doodle is found mainly in South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and the Philippines. European countries such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Iceland, Latvia, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Shekia, Poland, Estonia, Brazil and Chile’s South American countries can also see this graffiti.

The Doodle will appear the day after India has recorded the highest COVID-19 vaccination in a day and has been vaccinated with more than Rs 851,000. India has vaccinated more than Rs 2.863 billion in population, according to data from the CoWIN portal. As of June 22, India recorded 29,973,457 cases, killing 389,268 and recovering 28,913,191.

