Weird new malware prevents users from visiting pirated websites





New Delhi: Researchers at cybersecurity firm Sophos have discovered one of the weirdest malware ever. Instead of stealing user data or retaining data for ransom purposes, new malware attempts to block user access to websites that promote piracy and torrents. The company calls it alert-style “malware” and states that it is relatively uncomplicated and can be fixed very easily. Researchers say this is similar to a 10-year-old malware called Ponmocup that had a similar effect on computers.

The source of this malware could not be determined, but the motive was fairly clear. Prevents users from accessing software piracy websites (only temporarily) and sends the name of the pirated software that users want to use to the website. It also delivers the secondary payload, “the company said in a blog post. This file adds hundreds to over 1000 web domains to the HOSTS file and points them to the localhost address 127.0.0.1. “

In addition, the malware is disguised as various software packages hosted by the popular game chat service Discord. It is also distributed through BitTorrent, a popular tool used to download pirated content, and the names of those files are similar to popular games. Researchers have pointed out, productivity tools, and even security products. Some of the names include popular games such as Valve Corporations Left 4 Dead and Microsofts Minecraft.

When infected with malware, you will receive an error message stating that the program cannot be started because MSVCR100.dll is missing from your computer. To resolve this issue, try reinstalling the program. Although Sophos has already incorporated the detection protocol into its own software, users can also modify certain files to manually clean up the system. Now that malware has been reported, other anti-malware tools will also add them to the database.

