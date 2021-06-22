Bvlgari brings joy and light with its new Magnifica High Jewelery collection





It’s magic!

Temptation. Allure. Enchantment. Bulgari is fascinated by the new Magnifica High Jewelery Collection, which was unveiled livestream on the Bulgari website and social media platform on June 21, 2021.

Filmed at one of Milan’s most iconic places, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Bulgari airs the splendor of Italy with a captivating concerto by legendary classical artist Andrea Bocelli. , Offers a unique interpretation of Bate Ben Aude in Italian. Joya. The performance is led by the internationally acclaimed Italian orchestra conductor Beatrice Benez.

Cinematography, realized through the lenses of up-and-coming Italian director Tommaso Ottomano, features an outstanding variety of castings of supermodels such as Lily Aldridge, Vittoria Ceretti, Hekon, Bresnia Minher and Solange Smith. I will. Infusing a bold and unabashed attitude to Roman jewelers, this show creates mutually enhanced interventions between the splendor of luxury jewelery and eternal architecture through the manipulation of scale and time.

A word Magnifica

The new Magnifica High Jewelery Collection is the greatest combination of jewelery of excellence, unrivaled craftsmanship and bold design at the pinnacle of excellence and beauty.

Jewels evoke a message of joy, creativity and artistic perfection. Composed of 350 masterpieces of high jewelery and a repertoire of watches, it brilliantly expresses the Roman code of Bvlgari and has 137 years of experience using the most extraordinary and rare gems. Magnifica is made up of 122 artworks never seen before and is the most valuable collection of high jewelery that Bvlgari has ever created. This collection is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of euros and is the ultimate tribute to beauty and the fine craftsmanship and expertise of Italian masters.

The bold and fearless woman of the muse reflects the dignity of the eternal city of Rome. At the luxury show, supermodels showcase some of the most incredible billionaire works of Magnifica High Jewelery. These include the Imperial Spinel Necklace, where the world’s fourth largest 131-21 carat spinel appears in the Mediterranean Queen Necklace. It consists of five excellent oval cushion-cut paraiba tourmalines of approximately 500 carats juxtaposed with cabochon emeralds and diamonds. ..

With the model as the perfect canvas, these captivating bijou brilliantly record eternal works of art, brilliantly created by skilled hands. The collection is designed to break new ground in terms of versatility and deformability and to wear the contemporary concept of high jewelery excellence in a variety of ways.

Check out the Bvlgari Magnifica High Jewelery Collection here.

(All images are courtesy of Bvlgari)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos