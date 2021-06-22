Data privacy at the forefront of consumer awareness in the outbreak of Covid — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to a Trata survey, 76% of consumers worldwide believe that brands need to do more to protect their data privacy.

The company’s report summarizes the views of 8,000 consumers in the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, South Korea and the United States.

62% of the world say that if they are officially certified according to data privacy standards (for example, the Kitemark in the UK), they are more likely to buy from the brand and feel more secure.

This jumps to 63% in the UK, 64% in South Korea and 71% in Brazil. In Brazil, the desire for regulatory action is most felt by consumers.

65% of consumers around the world are willing to shop and engage with brands that tell you exactly how to handle their data, and 60% agree to spend more on brands they can trust with their personal data. I am.

Felix Marx, CEO of Trata, said: The acceleration of digital transformation has raised awareness of data privacy and encouraged new privacy-conscious consumers.

Our report shows that brands need to adapt to their evolving privacy environment and prioritize strategies to mitigate the growing demand of consumers around the world without compromising commercial growth.

He adds: The opportunity to gain a competitive advantage lies in the intuitive leaders who advance this consumer’s foresight.

There are emerging markets for solutions that can help consumers provide the privacy guarantees they demand, and leading organizations are using privacy-enhancing technology (PET) to increase their pace.

Privacy has been in the limelight over the past 12 months as concerns have increased over the growing digital footprint caused by the Covid-19 restrictions and blockades that force much of our daily lives online.

64% of global consumers have increased their use of technology since the beginning of the pandemic, and 47% are using apps and technology solutions they did not previously use due to data privacy concerns. I will.

In addition, 48% admit that they have lost control over the amount of data stored about them, and 56% have expressed concern that they will not be able to fully track their digital itself.

77% have already taken steps to reduce their digital footprint, from denying or disabling cookies on their websites (38% worldwide) to unsubscribing from their email list (36% worldwide). I am.

62% agree that data privacy will be more important in the next two years, and 74% want greater transparency, especially regarding data governance from brands.

