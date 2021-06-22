Mi Watch Revolve Active Launches at Rs 9,999-Technology News, Firstpost





Find the latest and upcoming tech gadgets online with Tech2 Gadgets. Get tech news, gadget reviews and ratings. Popular gadgets for laptops, tablets, mobile specifications, features, prices, comparisons and more.

Xiaomi will be hosting a virtual launch event in India today to announce Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active. The event will start at 12:00 pm on IST and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi India’s social media channel.

Prior to the launch event, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will be powered by a 4,250mAh battery and will be available in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black and Jazz Blue color variations.

We also know that Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a SpO2 monitor, built-in GPS, 117 sport modes, 110 watch faces and more.

Mi 11 Lite can be purchased at Flipkart and Mi Watch Revolve Active will be sold at Amazon.

Expected specifications of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi has already launched Mi11 Lite on the global market. According to the company’s global website, the Mi 11 Lite is 6.81mm thin and weighs 157g. It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that supports HDR10 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Mi 11 Lite display offers refresh rates up to 90Hz and touch sampling rates of 240Hz.

In the global market, smartphones are available in black, blue and pink color options.

For photography, the Mi 11 Lite features a triple camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP telemacro camera. Selfies are enabled by the front 16MP camera.

Powering the Mi 11 Lite is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is equipped with a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi also has a 5G variant of Mi 11 Lite on the global market. This is about the same spec, except that it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset. However, in the Indian market, we believe Xiaomi will launch a non-5G variant. l

Expected specifications of Mi Watch Revolve Active

As the company has confirmed, the smartwatch has a 3.5 cm AMOLED display. Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and VO 2 Max monitor. It also incorporates GPS and 117 sport modes including skipping rope, yoga, outdoor running, trekking, outdoor cycling and more. The smartwatch also offers 110 watch faces with customization options.

Like its predecessor, smartwatches come with a stress monitor and energy tracker. Comes with Alexa support.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos