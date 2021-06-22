US and French astronauts perform extravehicular activities on the ISS





According to NASA, French and American astronauts completed six hours of extravehicular activity on Sunday as they installed new solar panels to strengthen the power supply to the International Space Station (ISS).

“It’s been a big team effort every time, and I’m happier to come back with @ astro_kimbrough,” Frenchman Thomas Pesquet tweeted, referring to his American colleague Shane Kimbrough.

Peske belongs to the European Space Agency and Kimbro belongs to NASA.

The two men, who arrived at the space station in late April, activated the spacesuit’s built-in battery at 11H42 GMT and opened the ISS airlock hatch.

After that, we continued to place, install, and deploy six new-generation solar panels called iROSA for rollout solar arrays.

-Another EVA on Friday-

The 60-foot (19-meter) long panel when deployed was delivered to the station earlier this month by an unmanned spacecraft flight.

Astronauts will complete the installation of the second solar panel array on Friday.

The new panel, which powers both day-to-day operations and research and scientific projects undertaken on the ISS, is expected to last 15 years.

Wednesday’s first EVA encountered several obstacles, especially Kimbro’s spacesuit problem. He temporarily lost data on the spacesuit’s display unit, after which the spacesuit’s pressure readings surged temporarily.

Sunday’s outing was the fourth time two astronauts had adventured into space together.

In addition to Wednesday’s EVA, they performed twice on the 2017 mission. The space station was tethered to the space station as it orbited the Earth at an altitude of approximately 250 miles (400 km).

There were a total of 240 ISS EVAs for astronauts to work on the assembly, maintenance and upgrades of the station.

cjc / tu / bbk / jm / mdl

ISS A / S

Related Links Space Travel, Space Transport, Space Exploration News

Thank you for being there. I need your power. The SpaceDaily News Network continues to grow, but maintaining revenue is more difficult than ever.

With the rise of ad blockers and Facebook, traditional revenue streams through quality network advertising continue to decline. And unlike many other news sites, there are no paywalls-they have annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news site useful and useful, consider becoming a regular supporter or make a one-off contribution for now.

SpaceDaily Monthly Supporters $ 5 + Monthly Billing SpaceDaily Contributor $ 5 Billed Credit Cards or Paypal NASA Joins Air Briefing, Spacewalks Installes New Station Solar Array Houston TX (SPX) June 16, 2021 Expedition 65 Spaces The astronaut will make two spacewalks. , And other Sunday, June 20-Install a new solar array to help power the International Space Station. NASA will discuss future EVA at a 2:00 pm EDT press conference on Monday, June 14th. Live coverage of the press conference and EVA will be broadcast on NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app. NASA flight engineer Shane Kimbro and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Tomaspesuke … Read more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos