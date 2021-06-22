USW member of Google contractor HCL meets Vice President Harris, Secretary of Labor Walsh





Pittsburgh, June 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / -USW members working at Google’s contractor HCL meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh this afternoon to organize a national union. We talked about the importance of promoting.

The conversation took place after a larger meeting between USW representatives and seven other Pittsburgh regional unions and two Biden administration officials at the International Electric Workers Brotherhood Hall on the south side of the city. It was.

“Being a member is a life-changing moment, and it’s nice to see this administration support it,” said Amanda Parks, a USW member working at HCL. “The surest way to promote good working class and economic security is from service jobs to blue-collar jobs, white-collar jobs, and everywhere in between, union density across all sectors of the economy. Is to increase. “

Approximately 80 HCL technicians work alongside Google employees at the company’s Pittsburgh office and resolved to join the USW Technician Federation in September 2019. The group is in the process of negotiating the first contract with the company.

In April of this year, President Joe Biden announced the White House Task Force on Workers’ Organization and Empowerment aimed at using a government-wide approach to encourage workers’ organization and increased collective bargaining. Signed an executive order to establish.

Vice President Harris chairs the Task Force and Secretary Walsh chairs the Vice-Chair. Twenty-three other Supreme Administrative Officers are also participating in the panel.

In addition, the administration is calling for the US Senate to pass the Protection of the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. This will remove unnecessary barriers to union organization and increase punishment for employers who attempt to illegally thwart the collective efforts of workers. The US House of Representatives passed the bill in March with a bipartisan vote.

“Today’s meeting is a reminder that workers have an ally with the White House and the entire administration,” said HCL worker Win Lanros. “It’s encouraging to know that there are leaders who do more than talk about helping working people. They actually support the story in action to help them and their voices.”

USW represents 850,000 workers employed in the metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, automotive supply and energy production industries, in healthcare, public sector, higher education, technology and services. The number of workers is also increasing. Profession.

Contact: RJ Hufnagel, 412-562-2450, [email protected]

Source United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos