Best Prime Day 2021 Apple Deals





Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. Apple products are sure to have great deals. But if you need a new Mac or iPad right now, don’t wait. Here are the best deals we can find, and don’t forget to check all day as more deals will pop up.

Update 6/21: Unfortunately, the $ 100 AirPods deal is closed, but it’s still available at a great price of $ 120. Also, the iPad mini is $ 59 off.

AirPods

Jason Cross / IDG

Apple’s AirPods are one of the most popular earphones, especially if you subscribe to Apple Music. There are three different models, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, all offering excellent reviews. New models are likely to come out, but current models are great at any price.

AirPods with wireless charging case: $ 160 ($ 39 off)

AirPods with Wired Charging Case: $ 100 ($ 59 Off)

AirPods Pro: $ 190 ($ 59 off)

AirPods Wireless Charging Case: $ 67 ($ 12 Off)

Apple TV 4K

Apple

Even these small discounts are noteworthy, as the Apple TV 4K hasn’t been released much and a new model with the excellent Siri Remote just launched last month.

Apple TV 4K (32GB): $ 169 ($ 10 off)

Apple TV 4K (64GB): $ 190 ($ 9 off)

Apple watch

Michael Simon / IDG

Apple plans to release the new Apple Watch Series 7 in the fall, but it’s highly recommended to release the current Series 6 in any color (although it’s only partial in red and blue). In addition to its gorgeous design, the flagship Apple Watch features a blood oxygen sensor, an EKG sensor, and an always-on display. It’s expensive, but if you can get it cheaper, we recommend it over the SE or Series 3 models.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm): $ 279 ($ 120 off)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm): $ 329 ($ 70 off)

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm): $ 350 ($ 79 off)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm w / Cellular): $ 429 ($ 70 off)

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm w / Cellular): $ 445 ($ 84 off)

Apple Watch SE (44mm w / Cellular): $ 320 ($ 29 off, automatic discount at checkout)

iPad

Jason Cross / IDG

The latest iPad Pro is fast and gorgeous, but we highly recommend the iPad Air, which has far fewer designs, processors, and features than its flagship model. The entry-level model is also a solid deal for less than $ 300. The iPad mini is not recommended at this time as it may undergo dramatic redesigns along the way.

10.2-inch iPad (8th generation): $ 299 ($ ​​30 off)

iPad mini 5 (256GB): $ 490 ($ 59 off)

iPad Air (Blue): $ 520 ($ 59 Off)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $ 1,099 ($ ​​100 off)

11: Inch iPad Pro (128GB): $ 749 ($ 50 off)

Mac

IDG

Apple’s M1 Mac is fast and incredibly fast, so we recommend that you outperform other Intel Macs. There are 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and the new Mac mini along the way, but it’s definitely one of the current M1 models.

MacBook Air (M1, 7-core GPU, 256GB): $ 899 ($ ​​100 off with automatic discount at checkout)

MacBook Air (M1, 8-core GPU, 512GB): $ 1,100 ($ 149 off with automatic discount at checkout)

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 256GB): $ 1,100 ($ 199 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 512GB): $ 1,299 ($ ​​199 off)

Mac mini (M1, 256GB): $ 599 ($ ​​100 off with automatic discount at checkout)

Mac mini (M1, 512GB): $ 780 ($ 119 off with automatic discount at checkout)

24-inch iMac (M1, 7-core GPU, 256GB): $ 1,249 ($ 50 off)

24-inch iMac (M1, 8-core GPU, 256GB, silver): $ 1,449 ($ 50 off)

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

