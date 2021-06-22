Save up to 35% on data storage devices such as SanDisk and Seagate





Prime Day is technically over at this point, but there are still plenty of deals available. If you need a data storage device, you’ll get a discount on a significant number of devices, such as Seagate, Sandisk, and Synology, as part of Prime Day.

Tap this link to check out more than 12 devices and get all discounts. Whether you need a 500GB hard drive or an 8TB desktop external hard drive, you can find it here.

Crucial’s X6 500GB portable SSDs are currently available for $ 42.74, but typically $ 69.95. This portable SSD drive comes with USB 3.2 and can transfer data at 540MB / sec. Also, it’s not that big.

Another good example is the SanDisk 1TB ExtremePRO Portable SSD. This SSD drive can transfer data at speeds up to 2,000MB / s and comes with USB 3.2.

It is made of forged aluminum chassis and is IP55 certified for water resistance and dust resistance. It’s made like a tank, so you can drop it from up to 2 meters without any problems.

The price of this device is currently $ 161.49. Given that the regular price tag is $ 309.99, this is a big discount.

A G-Technology 4TB portable external hard drive is also available. It comes with USB 3.1, which is the USB-C port we are considering. This is a rugged hard drive, so you don’t have to be a baby.

It is IP54 certified and well built so it can be hit. This device has an interesting design and is currently priced at $ 104.99. It usually costs $ 169.99.

Check out all these devices below and many others that you may be interested in. Hurry while the deal is still active, that doesn’t apply for a long time.

Data storage device-Amazon

