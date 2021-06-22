Walmart Prime Day Deals: Save on Google Pixel Buds, Beats Headphones and more





This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and is a CNET guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day may be messy after the first day of sale, but Wal-Mart shouldn’t lose: retail giants sell four days called Deals for Days to compete with Amazon It’s started, and it’s going well! Below is a summary of the best deals I’ve ever seen from Wal-Mart. This includes those that are more expensive than Amazon.

You can also find amazing bargains in switch games such as The Legend of Zelda: Link Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Plus, you can find all the discounts from robot vacuums to Kamado grills. Keep reading the best Walmart deals worth shopping for.

Nintendo

Switch owners know that many of Nintendo’s best games rarely see sale prices. But that’s changed today, with 33% discounts on titles such as Link Awakening, Fire Emblem, Super Mario Odyssey, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Even better, some of these titles are sold in cartridge or digital download format.

David Carnoy / CNET

The recently released Pixel Buds A-series ($ 99) earphones should be a more affordable alternative to Google’s popular wireless earphones, the Pixel Buds 2. At a low price, the plastic construction of the Buds A series does not have the Buds 2 swipe control or alert features. But now at Wal-Mart, you can actually get the Premium Bad 2, which is $ 20 cheaper than the A-series. Yes, at the Deals for Days sale, you can get Google’s popular Pixel Buds 2 for just $ 79. If you plan to use these for outdoor activities, wind reduction and caution warnings are not to be missed.

See a review of Google Pixel Buds 2 by CNET.

Walmart

The Gateway brand is back at Wal-Mart with a line of super-affordable laptops. It features a nearly 16-inch 1080p screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, a built-in fingerprint scanner, HDMI and USB-C ports, and most impressively 16GB of RAM. It’s less than $ 450 and not so poor.

David Carnoy / CNET

If you’re looking for AirPods Max noise-canceling features, but aren’t a fan of price tags, you’ll need to jump to these Beats Pro Solos. Originally priced at $ 300, these headphones are now half priced at Walmart. Featuring the familiar look of the Solo3, the Solo Pro headphones have several improvements, including the addition of metal bands and memory foam earpads, for a much more comfortable fit than previous models. According to CNET’s David Carnoy, the new internal driver produces a “non-boom punchy bass and a smooth, balanced” sound.

The inclusion of Apple’s H1 chip means that Beats Solo Pro can be easily paired with Apple devices like AirPods. Android users can take advantage of this feature through the app. Note: These headphones are only charged via the Lightning port and do not come with cables or adapters for use as wired headsets. Previously it was issued at a fixed price, but at half price it becomes more forgiving. Finally, if you subscribe to Apple Music, these are also compatible with Apple Spatial Audio, which was released last week.

Read the Beat Solo Pro review.

Walmart

Robot vacuums can be quite a hit or miss. Most entry-level models have only basic navigation and can get stuck in one corner of the house. Roborock S4 Max counteracts that flaw with futuristic lidar navigation and smart room mapping. Yes, the same technology that automates self-driving cars has helped to eliminate confusion. Joking aside, the Roborock S4 Max has some pretty amazing features. Like the ability to map the layout of your home. You can set an exclusion zone through the app without the need for a physical fencing system that clutters your home. With the schedule feature, you can specify the time and specific room you want to clean and keep your home clean while out of the way. The suction power is rated at a significant 2,000 pascals, and the long-lasting battery promises up to 3,000 square feet of cleaning. The S4 model currently sells for just $ 310. It’s a bit more expensive than the cheapest robot vacuums, but it has many features from much higher-end competitors.

Kamado Joe

The kamado is a great grill and you can do almost anything you want from a grill. With a little skill and practice, it’s easier to perform than a regular gas grill. Charcoal-grilled Kamadojo is some of our favorites, but they can cost over $ 1,000-it makes this discounted junior version even more attractive.

Apple

Apple iPads usually don’t offer significant discounts, even during large sales events. But this is a solid deal for the iPad Mini, which is cheaper than the competitors like Amazon currently list.

For the best discount, this iPad is offered in gold with a 7.9 inch screen and 64GB of memory.

