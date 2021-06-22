Facebook aims to be a clubhouse with a “live audio room”





This week, Facebook launched its clubhouse rival Live Audio Rooms in the United States and announced a new podcast service.

First, the live audio room is only available to some public figures and certain groups and can only be hosted via the Facebook iOS app, but both iOS and Android users can join the room, with up to 50 features. An unlimited number of lecture participants and an unlimited number of listeners.

Clubhouse already has a solid user base, but because it limits the number of people who can enter the room, Facebook has one service from off to its rivals. Facebook users can also “raise their hands” to join the conversation and use reactions to join in real time.

In addition, the Live Audio Room is set up to receive more features that Clubhouse currently lacks, such as notifications and live captions when friends and followers join the room.

Users can find and join live audio rooms in Facebook groups. Private groups allow administrators to control whether moderators, group members, or other administrators can create live audio rooms. On the other hand, in a public group, both members and visitors can hear the live audio room, while in a private group, only members can hear it.

The host of the live audio room can also choose a non-profit organization or fundraising activity to support during the conversation, and listeners and speakers can donate directly.

Among the first US-based public figures to access the live audio room are music artist TOKiMONSTA, football quarterback Russell Wilson, internet personality Omarerov, and entrepreneur Amanda Nguyen. The first group conversation is hosted on topics ranging from dance and vegan food to guided meditation.

