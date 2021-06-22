Mi 11 Lite, 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 732G SoC released in India: price, specifications





The Mi 11 Lite was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest model in the Xiaomi Mi series. The new smartphone, which debuted worldwide in late March, will be offered as a more affordable variation of the Mi 11 launched as the flagship Mi series phone in December. Xiaomi chose not to bring the Mi11 to the Indian market, but instead to bring the Mi11X series in April. India’s Mi 11 Lite will initially be available in a 4G version, but Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain said at a virtual launch event that he plans to bring a 5G model of the Mi 11 Lite to the country if in demand.

Details of Mi 11 Lite pricing and availability in India

The price of Mi11 Lite in India is set to Rs. 21,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is offered in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and is priced at Rs. 23,999. Both variations of the Mi 11 Lite have three different color options: Jazz Blue, Tuscan Coral, and Vinyl Black. The phone will be pre-ordered through Flipkart, Mi.com, the Mi Home Store, and other retail channels starting June 25th at 12:00 pm (noon), with the first sale scheduled for June 28th.

Customers who pre-order Mi 11 Lite will receive Rs. 1,500 discount. There is also an additional discount up to Rs. 1,500 for customers who purchase phones using HDFC Bank Cards.

The Mi 11 Lite made its worldwide debut with an initial price of € 299 (Rs 26,400) on a base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Mi 11 Lite 5G was launched in China with a starting price of RMB 2,299 (about Rs 26,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Xiaomi has launched Mi Watch Revolve Active in India, alongside Mi 11 Lite. Smartwatches are offered at the effective price of Rs. 8,999.

Mi Watch Revolve Active First Impressions: Time to be active?

Mi 11 Lite specifications

Due to its thin design, the Mi 11 Lite’s USP is the thinnest in the world at 6.8mm and is touted as the lightest of all smartphones launched in 2021 with a weight of 157 grams. Xiaomi has tweaked the Mi 11 Lite manufacturing process to bring its thin, light appeal to consumers. Changes include flat, flexible OLEDs and redesigned circuit boards that are 35% smaller in size than traditional smartphone printed circuit boards (PCBAs). There are also small capacitors that are advertised to be similar to those available on the iPhone.

Xiaomi also introduced a chip-on-board process and a single-fold design to make the Mi 11 Lite battery thinner and lighter. In addition, the midframe is made of magnesium alloy to further reduce weight by up to 10 grams.

In terms of specifications, the Dual SIM (Nano) Mi 11 Lite runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12 and features a 6.55 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED 10-bit display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 60Hz and 90Hz refresh. Rate option. The display also comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Internally, the Mi 11 Lite has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, an Adreno 618 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Mi 11 Lite has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens. The rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view (FoV) of 119 degrees and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.4 telephoto lens. There is also an LED flash to support low light shots. In addition, the camera setup supports up to 4K video recording at a frame rate of 30fps.

For selfies and video chats, the Mi 11 Lite shows off the front 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f / 2.45 lens. The selfie camera supports features such as AI Beautify, night mode and time burst.

Mi 11 Lite comes standard with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connection options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, infrared (IR), Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, and USB Type-C ports. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and proximity sensors. There are also dual speakers that support high resolution audio. In addition, the smartphone features an IP53 certified build for a slight dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi provides the Mi 11 Lite with a 4,250mAh battery and is said to be durable for over 100 hours. The battery also supports 33W fast charging and a supported charger is included. What’s more, the Mi 11 Lite measures 160.53×75.73×6.81mm and weighs 157 grams.

