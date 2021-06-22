spatie / laravel-google-fonts: Cache and serve Google Fonts from your application





Package under development, don’t use it yet

This package allows Laravel users to make self-hosted Google Fonts as frictionless as possible. To load fonts into your application, pass the Google Fonts embedded URL to the @googlefontsBlade directive.

@googlefonts (‘https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Inter:ital,[email protected],400;0,700;1,400;1,700display=swap’)

When the font is first requested, this package scrapes the CSS, fetches the assets from Google’s servers, saves them locally, and renders the CSS inline.

If there is a problem with this process, the package will fall back. A tag for loading fonts from Google.

This command searches for @googlefonts usage and caches CSS and fonts for use. You can commit these files in Git so your app doesn’t have to revisit your Google server.

Why you created this package

Google Fonts hosts a catalog of impressive fonts, but relying on them comes at a cost. By hosting the font in an external domain, the browser needs to perform an additional DNS lookup. This slows down the loading of the first page. In addition, you’re directing your visitors to Google’s assets, which privacy-conscious users may not like.

You can download fonts from Google Fonts and self-host them, but it’s more work than embedding code. Keeping up with the latest font versions is also a hassle.

This package allows Laravel users to make self-hosted Google Fonts as frictionless as possible.

Please support us

We are investing a lot of resources in creating best-in-class open source packages. You can support us by purchasing one of our paid products.

Thank you for sending a postcard from your hometown stating which package you are using. You will find our address on our contact page. Publish all received postcards to the virtual postcard wall.

Installation

The package can be installed via composer.

Composer needs space / laravel-google-fonts

You can optionally publish the configuration file.

php artisan vendor: publish–provider = “Space GoogleFonts GoogleFontsServiceProvider” –tag = “google-fonts-config”

The configuration file looks like this:

Return [

/*

|————————————————————————–

| Fonts

|————————————————————————–

|

| Here you can register fonts that you can use in the @googlefonts Blade

| directive. The google-fonts:prefetch command will prefetch these fonts.

|

*/

‘fonts’ => [

//’code’ => ‘https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Inter:ital,[email protected],400;0,700;1,400;1,700′,

], / * | ———————————————- —————————- | Disc | ——————- —————————– ——————— —– | | Disk used to store local Google Fonts. Public disk | storage: is the default because it can be served over HTTP using link. | * /’disk’=>’ public’, / * | ———————————– —————————————- | Path | ——– —————————————- ———- —————- | | Append this path before all files written to the selected disc. | This allows you to separate the font from other data on the public disk. | * /’Path’=>’Font’, / * | ———————————– —————————————- | Inline | ——– —————————————- ———- —————- | | By default, CSS is inlined to reduce the amount of round trips. The browser must be created to load the requested font file. | * /’Inline’ => true, / * | ————————————- ————————————– | Fallback | ——— ————————————— ———– ————— | | If something goes wrong, the font will be loaded directly from Google. | If you disable fallback, this package throws an exception. | * /’Fallback’ => true, / * | ———————————— ————————————– | User Agent | ——– ————————————— ———– —————- | | This user agent is used to request stylesheets from Google Fonts. | This is a Safari 14 user agent for modern browsers only. If | Use a different user agent string when targeting older browsers. | * /’user_agent’ =>’Mozilla / 5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_6) AppleWebKit / 605.1.15 (KHTML, Gecko, etc.) Version / 14.0.3 Safari / 605.1.15′,]; Usage

To add a font to your application, get the embed code from Google Fonts and use the @ googlefontsBlade directive.

@googlefonts (‘https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Inter:ital,[email protected],400;0,700;1,400;1,700display=swap’)

This inlines the CSS, which requires the browser to reduce one round trip. If you need an external CSS file, you can disable the inline option in your package configuration.

Fonts are stored on the public disk in the fonts folder. To be able to serve files over HTTP, you need to run php artisan storage: link. If you store fonts in a git repository, make sure storage / app / public is not ignored.

If you provide fonts from your CDN, you can set a different disc configuration.

Font prefetch

If you want to make sure your fonts are ready before someone visits your site, you can use this craftsman’s command to prefetch fonts.

php artisan google-fonts: prefetch legacy browser warning

The Google Fonts server sniffs the visitor’s user agent header to determine the font format to serve. This means that the font will work in all modern and legacy browsers.

This package cannot be tailored to different user agents. By default, only browsers that can handle WOFF 2.0 font files are supported. At the time of this writing, according to caniuse, this is> 95% of all users. In particular, IE does not support WOFF 2.0.

If you need to provide fonts to traditional browsers, you can specify a different user agent string in your configuration. Keep in mind that this will make the page load slower for all visitors, including modern browsers.

Change log test

See CHANGELOG for more information on recent changes.

Contribution

See the post for more information.

Security vulnerabilities

Check your security policy for information on how to report security vulnerabilities.

Credit license

MIT license (MIT). See the license file for more information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos