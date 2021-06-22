An all-new drift-ready Audi RS3 Quattro prototype breaks the cover





Ingolstadt-Audi’s racing and development driver Frank Stippler talks about the new RS3s torque splitter with fully variable torque distribution on the rear axle, a breakthrough in agile driving. Audi will soon begin the first series rollout of this technology with a sporty compact class RS model.

In an interview last week, chassis development and test engineers Frank Stippler and Meic Diessner talked about the development and tuning process of the recently announced RS3 prototype torque splitter.

The two will collaborate throughout the development of the car through various test and setup cycles in the infamous Nrburgring North Loop, ensuring that new technology meets the sporty driver of the racetrack and the customer’s desire for day comfort. I tried to respond. -Today’s driving. The durability test also covered two consecutive runs of 8000km each.

2021 Audi RS3 prototype

IOL MOTORING: Diessner, Stippler, what was the process for cooperating in the development and tuning of the RS Torque Splitter?

Meic Diessner: Frank is very important to us in this process. He has a lot of experience, especially in Nrburgring. It makes his feedback tuned, especially for torque splitters. I am in the field for testing. I also drive myself as part of a three-week continuous run. Equip the vehicle with measurement technology so that the data can be compared to the feedback from Frank and made changes as needed.

Frank Stippler: Of course, in addition to my experience and ability to drive a car fast, my training as an auto mechanic and a degree in mechanical engineering are also helpful. This allows you to quickly understand the feedback from the car and pass it on to Meic. At the same time, he understands what I mean when I’m talking about the feedback the car is giving me on the truck.

2021 Audi RS3 prototype

IOL MOTORING: More importantly: measurement data or feedback from development drivers?

Meic Diessner: Data and impressions from Frank are equally used to tune the torque splitter. Feedback from the racing driver is very important as he is at the top of the race track. The measurement technique helps to change certain parameters based on Frank’s description. One will not work without the other.

IOL MOTORING: How do you feel about the RS3 prototype torque splitter? And why was it put in?

Frank Stipper: In general, cars are much more agile when driving from the middle to the end of a curve and when accelerating off the curve. All-wheel drive vehicles have excellent tracking stability, but tend to understeer at the very upper limit. I was looking for a solution that would minimize that behavior. The torque splitter distributes more weight to the rear axle. As a result, the car develops driving dynamics that oversteer. And that’s where the Audi Drive Select system comes in. This helps measure that trend based on usage, road conditions, and personal preferences. Especially in RS Performance mode, which is a circuit driving mode designed for semi-slick tires, you can run very fast. For me, the RS Torque Splitter is a breakthrough in terms of agile driving.

2021 Audi RS3 Prototype Torque Splitter

IOL MOTORING: How accurately did Frank Stipplers’ findings flow into tuning?

Meic Diessner: Of course, it’s mainly in Nrburgring, with two consecutive runs of 8000 kilometers each. These enhanced test runs play an important role during the development of practicality and therefore also the serial rollout of the torque splitter.

IOL MOTORING: Which parameters can be changed during these tests?

Meic Diessner: In general, software becomes more and more complex during development. It must be adapted to the available operating modes from Auto to RS Torque Rear. This allows you to control drift in closed circuits. In reality, it means Frank Drive and gives us feedback. We adjust and take turns driving until just right.

IOL MOTORING: When is it judged that the series is ready for production?

Frank Stipper: You develop that sensation over time. I bring my opinion. Because I’m at the absolute limit of the car and I know what customers want from this car. When Meic and I are on the same page after the test drive, it reinforces the big picture we created about the characteristics of the torque splitter. And it needs to be consistent for everyone involved in development. The North Loop test site is especially important in this process. The RS3 prototype covers a wide spectrum that appeals to sporty drivers. Customers who rarely or rarely drive on the racetrack are also considered.

2021 Audi RS3 prototype

IOL MOTORING: How intelligent is the torque splitter?

Meic Diessner: For example, recognize if the road is wet or dry. Therefore, the driver does not need to change modes. This means that the car will automatically respond differently in RS Performance mode when the road is wet and when it is dry. Drivers also benefit from the volatility of the RS torque splitter up to maximum speed. So you can always use the Quattro Drive when you need it.

IOL MOTORING: Why is it important not only to be fast in vehicle tuning?

Frank Stippler: I want to understand how hardware and electronics work together in every conceivable driving situation. In short, look at the overall technical image of the vehicle. It’s not about me or tuning the car to be as fast as possible on the race track. It would probably help me not only to drive fast in the loop, but also to classify the technical correlations in order to meet customer demands in terms of dynamics and driving comfort.

IOL MOTORING: What can Audi fans look forward to with the new RS3?

Frank Stippler: A car that covers a wide spectrum: Comfortable for city driving and maximum speed on the racetrack. A car that beats the heart a little faster, unlike any other in its class.

Meic Diessner: We talked about a well-made car with a 5-cylinder motor and great goosebumps sound. What’s more, the sporty and balanced chassis with torque splitter, combined with driving mode, gives the car more variation and raises driving dynamics to a higher level.

IOL Motoring will bring more insights into the Audi RS3 prototype as various embargoes on vehicle lifts in the coming weeks.

IOL motoring

