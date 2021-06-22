Thanks to the internet, Indian workers monitor convenience stores in the United States





A US-based CCTV company plans to hire people to monitor stores from remote locations in India. Based in Washington, LiveEye Surveillance uses surveillance cameras to constantly monitor stores. The novelty of the whole idea is that whenever you find a suspicious activity in a store, a remote human operator intervenes.

Please try this. In the CCTV video of the department store, you can see three people standing behind the counter, but only two employees. Suddenly, one of the speakers heard a store clerk asking the store clerk to verify the identity of a third person, who was not an employee but was standing behind the counter. Does he work in the store or is listening.

The cashier says the person in question is there to pick one of the employees who is approaching the end of the shift. The voice then commands the unknown to stand on the other side of the counter. The cashier apologizes and voices thank you for your cooperation.

Click here for a sample video of what a potential Live Eye Surveillance employee’s day will look like.

Currently, there are vacancies for people based in Karnal, Haryana, according to job listings on the company’s website. Jobs include monitoring sites such as convenience stores and gas stations, assisting employees overseas via telephone and cameras, and employees or locations working at remote sites (overseas).

It acts as a virtual supervisor for the site in terms of ensuring the safety of employees abroad and requiring them to complete their assigned tasks, “adds the job listing.

Since 100% of the work is done online, the work requires basic computer skills. Also, the person must be a good communicator to convey the facts shown in the audio of the sample video to the command in clear words.

Live Eye Surveillance claims to offer best-in-class service to the most well-known companies such as Seven-Eleven, 76, Chevron, Food Mart, Dairy Queen and Shell.

Live Eye Surveillance says on its website that it continuously enhances more than 2,000 consumer experiences every day while protecting millions of dollars in assets.

