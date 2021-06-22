UK government will send test emergency alerts to iPhone and Android users later this month





The United States is already accustomed to the idea of ​​a loud siren ringing from the phone to announce an official emergency alert message. The same system is currently being tested by the British government and is sending important messages to the British people.

The test will run next week. Assuming everything hits the wall, the government will begin using emergency alert systems later this year for real life-threatening emergencies. The government says it plans to use this service in emergencies such as fires, floods, terrorism and public health emergencies.

IPhone and Android users in the UK should be aware that test emergency alerts will be pushed today on June 22nd and next week on June 29th.

Today’s test is distributed on some mobile networks and targets a small number of Android users across the UK. The warning message says, “This is a mobile network operator test for the emergency alert service. Nothing needs to be done. For more information, search gov.uk / alerts.

On the 29th, Reading iPhone and Android users will receive a similar test urgent message in Berkshire. Both of these tests are sent between 1 pm and 2 pm local time.

Around the world, emergency alert systems have been used primarily, albeit with mistakes. Notoriously, in 2018, Hawaiian citizens were informed by an emergency alert that a serious ballistic missile threat was imminent and warned the public, “Ask for cover, this is not training.” However, there was no real threat and the alert was simply sent incorrectly.

