Mi 11 Lite and Mi 10i smartphones: spend money on Xiaomi phones under Rs 25,000





New Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the latest Mi11 series smartphones in India. The company launched the Mi11 Lite smartphone in Japan. The lightweight smartphone weighs 157 grams and boasts a stylish design. Smartphones boast curved sides and a nearly bezel-free design. Mi 11 Lite has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has a Corning Glass 5 coating on top to prevent scratches. Your smartphone comes with dual speakers that are supported by Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. Mi 11 LIte runs the Android 11 operating system with its MIUI 12 layer. The hybrid dual SIM smartphone is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G processor. There are two variations, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Midrange smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP telemacro camera. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter that can also record 4K video. The smartphone camera app has 23 modes and incorporates multiple features such as magic zoom, parallel world, and VLOG mode. The Mi 11 Lite is backed up by a 4250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. According to the company, smartphones can provide a day’s battery backup on a single charge. The starting price for the Mi 11 Lite is Rs —- and we will face internal competition with the Mi 10i, which was launched in January this year and sold for Rs 20,999. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB / 8GB of RAM. The Mi 10i features a 108MP main sensor and a quad rear camera setup backed by a 4,820mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Wondering how to compare two smartphones? This is a spec-by-specification comparison of both smartphones.Specifications Mi 11 Lite Mi 10i Display 6.55 inch (1080 2400 pixels) Full HD + 6.67 inch (1080 2400 pixels) Full HD + Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Operating system Android 11 Android 10 RAM 6GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP, 16MP (front) 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP, 16MP (front) battery 4,250 mAh, 33W with fast charging support 4,820 mAh, 33W with fast charging support Price from Rs 21,999 to Rs 20,999





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos