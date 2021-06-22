Top 5 Data Recovery Software





The benefits of using the best data recovery software cannot be overemphasized. For example, it can ensure that your files are recovered safely and efficiently. In fact, using such programs ensures that you do not have to struggle while trying to recover lost files.

The main challenge is that there are a lot of tools that claim to be very effective for recovering lost data. The truth is that most of these apps cannot meet your needs. They can end up corrupting your files.

Are you looking for a reliable data recovery tool? Never have to worry again because you’ve come to the right place. This post will show some of the best data recovery software that you can choose from. These apps are tested and proven to deliver when it comes to recovering lost data no matter the scenario.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

EaseUS data recovery software has managed to make an indelible impression on users over the years. This was possible due to its great features and functionality. The first advantage of using this software is that it can handle any kind of data loss scenario. These can crash hard drives, formatted drive, virus and malware attack, accidental deletion, empty recycle bin and more. This is probably one of the best data recovery software among others on the market. It has been able to live up to expectations by ensuring that users’ data is safely restored.

Features • Data can be recovered from various storage devices such as digital cameras, hard drives, pen drives and more • Support for more than 1000 file formats • Lost data can be recovered in any kind of scenarios • Support for different file systems such as ReFS, HFS+, NTFS5, NTFS, exFAT and FAT Free version can allow you to recover files up to 2 GB Very easy to use Flexible scanning features – deep scan and quick scan and many more

Cons: The paid version of EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is quite expensive to use at $69.95 and $99.95 per month. It is really worth it despite its advanced features to ensure that your lost files are fully recovered.

Disk Drill

One of the most amazing parts about Disk Drill is the fact that it is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems. Also, its recovery process is probably one of the most effective you will ever encounter. Whether you plan to recover lost data from an external or internal storage source, this tool can help you today. It can save you the problem of having to deal with corrupt files. For example, all files on your hard drive will be stored automatically once you install it. With this, you don’t have to worry about losing important data.

Also, it has a trial version that you can use to test its features before making any financial commitment. This will only enable you to recover 500MB files.

Features Support for different file formats Intuitive and easy-to-use interface Its trial version is ideal for small-scale data recovery Files can be recovered from different sources

The only drawback of Disk Drill is the fact that the customer support is insufficient when you have a problem.

Photorek

PhotoRec is very powerful and efficient. It is one of the most flexible data recovery tools you will ever come across. For example, it can be used on Linux, Mac and Windows systems without any problem. Whether you want to recover data from your regular hard drive or digital camera, this app is up to the task. The most amazing part about this software is that although it is available for free, it comes with a lot of useful features that can ensure that your lost data and files are safely recovered.

Most people are of the opinion that only photos can be recovered by PhotoRec. This is a bug because it was created to help you recover more than 400 types of files.

Pros • Many file systems are supported • Its interface is self-explanatory • It is free to use • Files are recovered securely • More than 400 file types can be recovered • And more

Cons • You do not have the option to restore selected files as everything will be recovered • Does not restore file names

AnyRecover

AnyRecover is another reliable app that you can use to recover data without any problem. Given its features, there is every reason to believe that it deserves to be listed among the best data recovery software. Just like the EaseUs tool shown above, this tool also supports recovery from different devices. It doesn’t really matter how you lost your data because it can help.

Advantages Multiple files can be recovered Files can be previewed before they are restored Various storage devices are supported like USB flash drive, memory card, camcorder, digital camera, PC etc. Files are lost by different scenarios like partition loss, corrupt drive, formatted drive, etc. Can be recovered • Safe and fast data recovery process

Cons • Its free version only allows you to recover 3 files

Wondershare Recoverycover

One of the things you will notice about Wondershare Recoverit is how professional it is. Also, data can be recovered from various sources like SD card, flash drive, hard disk, and many more. The recovery process requires only 3 steps. The best part is that the files can be previewed before they are restored. Even if you are not familiar with running an app, its support team can help.

Pros • Support for more than 1000 file formats • Data can be recovered from SD card, USB flash drive and many other sources • Video files can be repaired • Compatible with Mac and Windows • There is a free version to test Its features • And more

Cons There are some users who have claimed that the recovery process is very slow on their systems

conclusion

These are the best data recovery software. So it is recommended that you consider your needs before making any final decision on which one to choose. This is the only way to recover your lost data as expected.

This post was last updated on: June 21, 2021





