Exclusive Google removes engineering resident after protest against “unfairness”

June 22 (Reuters)-Google at Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) states that participants have implemented “systematic wage inequality” and is an entry-level engineer from an undervalued background. We are planning to shut down the long-term program for. ..

Google has confirmed that it will replace engineering residency with new initiatives, saying, “We are constantly evaluating the program to ensure that it evolves and adapts over time to meet the needs of our employees.” I will.

Last year, Google promised to improve the retention rate of undervalued employee groups.read more

Critics have long argued that Google and its tech industry peers favor white, Asian, and male workers in employment, promotion, and payments. Since Black Lives Matter protested a year ago, companies have become more accustomed to concerns about workforce diversity.read more

Google Residents, often referred to as “Eng Res,” have given hundreds of school graduates the opportunity to work, train and prove their one-year permanent work in different teams since 2014. .. It provided a cohort of companions for bonds, said three ex-residents.

According to a June 2020 presentation and accompanying management letter, the resident was Google’s “pool of the most diverse software engineers” and came primarily from “underrepresented groups.”

Residents received the lowest possible wages for their level of employment compared to other software engineers, had less year-end bonuses, no stocks, and produced a “mid- $ tens of thousands” compensation deficit. Said.

According to the presentation, almost all residents turned to full-time employees. It said that many graduates a few years later continue to feel the “negative effects” of their starting wages on their current salaries. Google said it worked to close the long-term disparity in permanently hiring residents.

The letter was sent after Google made a large donation to promote racial justice in a global protest against the police killing of George Floyd. Black, Latino, and female staff are “more than” an opportunity to be in Google, “” the letter said.

“Google is prepared to invest heavily in racial inequality issues outside the workplace, but still acknowledges and addresses the role that the EngRes program plays in executing systematic wage injustices. I don’t seem to want it. “

Vice President Maggie Johnson sent an email to graduates on June 2 stating that Google would replace their place of residence with a new program called Early Career Immersion (ECI), which they devised in 2022. The message Reuters saw did not explain the reason for the switch, but said ECI included mentoring and training.

The company said the program would provide full-time employees. According to a Google employee presentation, engineering residents felt “during the trial period” because of concerns about the job being offered.

Google said in a statement that the old program sought to provide “engineers with a wide range of potential” with the opportunity to “hone their skills and gain relevant experience in starting their careers.” “Our Early Career Immersion Onboarding Program offers a new approach.”

Google continues to offer other regular training, including a 26-month role in working on its in-house technology system and an 18-month program for artificial intelligence researchers. The company said it had no up-to-date information on other places of residence.

