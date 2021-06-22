Micromax IN 2C may be coming soon, and leaked specs suggest entry-level phones





Micromax is preparing another phone and I think it’s likely to fulfill the claim.

Micromax IN 1

Highlights Micromax IN 2C could be the fourth phone from the company. IN2C has appeared on the Geekbench Benchmark website. Micromax launched the IN1 smartphone in March.

Micromax doesn’t feel like going back in time, and the latest IN-series phones seem to be doing well. The Indian smartphone company has released three phones in the IN series so far and is currently working on the fourth phone. The Micromax IN 2C smartphone is now available on the Geekbench benchmark platform. This means that the launch is imminent. The list of websites also shows phone specifications, including a processor that suggests that the Micromax IN 2C may be an entry-level phone.

The Micromax IN 2C is listed on the Geekbench platform with a Unisoc T-610 processor with two Cortex-A75 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This processor is combined with the Mali-G52 GPU. The list reveals that IN 2C has 4GB of RAM, but there may be more storage variants of the phone. The internal storage isn’t clear, but the phone requires at least 32GB of memory. The Micromax IN 2C will also be the first phone to come standard with Android 11. The Geekbench platform also has a phone score. IN 2C scored 347 points in the single-core test and 1127 points in the multi-core test.

The name of the phone, IN 2C, looks like the successor to IN 1B, which debuted last year. Thanks to the combination of design and specifications, it turned out to be a good budget phone. The Micromax IN 2C could move things forward from there, but given the choice of processors, the company may be considering making the IN series even more affordable. Micromax hasn’t said anything about the launch of the IN 2C phone yet, but you should start watching the teaser right away.

The last call from Micromax was IN1 which arrived in India in March at a price of Rs 10,499. I found the phone to be impressive enough for the price, especially for those looking for a replacement for a Chinese branded smartphone. As I wrote, Micromax gives hope to Indian buyers who don’t want to go to Chinese phones. I met such people frowning on the name of a brand with a Chinese association. In addition to attracting people who don’t care about the origin of the smartphone brand, Micromax serves them. It’s a bit unattractive for the latter to go to Micromax. Micromax has re-emerged for the first time in a while, as it’s better to go to Redmi or Realme. But In1 can do that.

