Facebook Journey with Virtual Reality Advertising Push After First Game Partner Resigns





Facebook’s first partner for advertising on virtual reality headsets withdrew from the initiative less than a week after it was announced in response to a backlash from the gaming community.

The world’s largest social media platform will begin testing ads on the popular virtual reality gaming headset Oculus last Wednesday, running commercials with shooter Blaston and two other developers. Was announced.

However, Resolution Games title Blaston abandoned the plan on Monday after receiving a large number of user complaints.

feedback

After listening to player feedback, we found that Blaston wasn’t optimal for this type of ad testing. Therefore, we no longer plan to conduct tests, Twitter said.

According to media reports, in protest of the test proposed on Facebook, dozens of users posted 1-star reviews of Blaston, for example, arguing that paid games should not suddenly hit users with ads. Did.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment on the decision. In a statement last week, headset wearers have controls to hide certain ads and hide ads from certain advertisers.

Blastons’ decision is embarrassing as Facebook is trying to grow its virtual reality business by adding advertising spend to its hardware revenue. Last month, the company said it began testing ads on the Oculus mobile app.

The company has invested heavily in both virtual reality, where headsets block the real world, and augmented reality, where images are overlaid on the real world. We are using Apple and Snap to build the next generation of computing platforms. All three companies are competing to manufacture augmented reality eyeglasses.

Autonomy

At the VivaTech conference last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company currently employs 10,000 people in both virtual and augmented reality. He said he had invested billions and billions of dollars to build something we think would contribute to a fascinating future five to ten years from now.

The idea of ​​introducing advertising into virtual reality has long been rejected by some gamers. After selling Oculus to Facebook for about $ 2 billion ($ 1.7 billion) in 2014, founder Palmer Luckey said the company could continue to operate autonomously from its new parent company, adding: It was. Do something to you or invasive.

Later on Monday, Blaston said in a tweet that instead of testing, Resolution Games is considering whether this small temporary test could be moved to the free fish-catching game Bait. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021

