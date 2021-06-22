Do I need to buy an iPhone 11 this year?Some things that may help you decide





The iPhone 11 is by no means a new kid. Apple has been on sale since it went on sale for $ 799 in the fall of 2019. But for now, it’s an attractive deal, as it’s available on Apple’s website for $ 599. In fact, that price may be all you need to hear to make a decision. But what if you’re still wondering if you’re still snapping the iPhone 11 or waiting for the expected iPhone 12 price cut in the fall? The simple answer-well, there is no short answer-because it depends on your individual desires and needs, and how you prioritize them.

Read more: Here’s a comparison of iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, and a comparison of iPhone 13 rumors and iPhone 12.

Cut chatter

Subscribe to the CNET mobile newsletter for the latest phone news and reviews.

For example, can I use an iPhone that feels a bit outdated? Or do you think it’s more important to save hundreds of dollars than to carry a modern smartphone? What about 5G? How important is it to you? If your current phone is on the deathbed, it makes sense to earn $ 599 for the iPhone 11 or the more expensive iPhone 12, before waiting for the next release in the fall. However, if you have room to move in small steps, ask yourself the following questions: (This article assumes you are currently using an iPhone.)

5G connection: iPhone 11 does not have 5G. But do you really need it now?

One of the biggest features that the iPhone 11 lacks compared to the iPhone 12 (and probably the iPhone 13) is the 5G connection. The iPhone 11 is an LTE-only device, and if you don’t care about next-generation wireless technology yet (after all, the service is patched in the US), the iPhone 11 is for you. Remember that 5G made its debut in the iPhone 12 lineup. Also, access to the faster bandwidth of 5G depends on where you live. Buying an iPhone 12 increases your potential for purchase.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Display Quality: iPhone 11 (or iPhone 12) does not get 120Hz refresh rate

iPhone 11 uses a crisp LCD screen that updates at 60 frames per second, or 60Hz. Apple traded in the iPhone 12 and equipped it with an OLED screen, but kept the display at 60Hz, just like most phones. OLEDs are usually brighter, have higher contrast, and are darker in black than LCDs. If you watch a lot of videos on your iPhone and want a great viewing experience, an OLED screen may be a better choice. The iPhone 13 is likely to have an OLED panel as well, but Apple is expected to increase its refresh rate to 120Hz. The faster the refresh rate, the smoother and faster you can scroll through your apps and websites.

Apple’s Wallet app will allow you to store your driver’s license on iOS 15.

Screenshots with CNET Software Support: How long will iPhone 11 get iOS software updates?

The 2015 iPhone 6S is currently the oldest supported iPhone, and the next operating system, iOS 15, will be released and will be generally released in the fall. (The public beta of iPhone’s next operating system iOS 15 is already here, and here’s how to download it.) Based on that and some simple mental arithmetic, Apple will provide iPhone support for up to 6 years after launch. You can guess that you plan to do it. .. As a result, you can rest assured that the iPhone 11 announced in 2019 is expected to be updated by 2025.

Read more: The biggest new feature in iOS 15: New tricks added to FaceTime, Apple Wallet, Notifications

Durability and Water Resistance: How durable are you looking for your iPhone?

One of the big improvements on the iPhone 12 is the display material. Apple calls it “ceramic shielded” glass. The ceramic shielded glass that covers Corning cell phone displays is clearly harder than most metals. Indeed, you can see that the iPhone 12’s ceramic shield is sturdy. Our iPhone 12 drop test shows that it protected the hardware from as many as 9 feet of drops. (CNET’s iPhone 12 Mini drop test gave similar results.) So if you’re a big guy and slippery, it’s wise to spring this current iPhone (or a really nice iPhone). Get the case). Keep in mind that the iPhone 11 isn’t a delicate loved one either. He also survived the CNET drop and water tests and won the CNET Editors Choice Award. See the iPhone 11 review for more information.

Read more: Farewell iPhone Case: Caseless Phone Case

Price and Budget: How Much Do You Want to Spend on your iPhone?

As I said, Apple sells the iPhone 11 nearly two years ago, $ 200 cheaper than when it first went on sale. The iPhone 12 starts at $ 829, but you can expect it to drop in the fall and every time the iPhone 13 goes on sale. As for the price of the iPhone 13, it’s too early to know for sure about the iPhone 13, but CNET makes some informed guesses. It may be sold at the same starting price as the iPhone 12. Depending on the results of your iPhone 13, you may want to get a significantly discounted iPhone 12.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos