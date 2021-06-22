There is a new way to reset your latest M1 Mac to factory default.This is what you need to know





If you’ve reset your Mac in the past, you’ll need to learn new ways to switch to Apple Silicon.

CNET

If you recently purchased a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, or Mac Mini, you may be using Apple’s own processor, the Apple Silicon M1, instead of the Intel chip. In everyday use, you may notice little difference, which is a good thing. However, when resetting a new Mac for sale or for troubleshooting, there is a whole new procedure for wiping your Mac completely.

Specifically, the steps to access recovery mode, the tool you need to use to reset your Mac, have changed. The following describes how to enter recovery mode and use all the options it contains. (Supplement: The easiest way to tell if you’re using an M1 Mac is to click the Apple icon in the menu bar, then[このMacについて]Click and[チップ]Check the section. )

All apple

CNET’s Apple Report Newsletter provides news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac and software.

Also, as a precautionary warning, I had a problem after trying to wipe my Mac and reinstall MacOS. As far as I know, the problem doesn’t seem to be widespread, but it’s still frustrating for anyone experiencing it. At the end of this post, we’ll review the troubleshooting steps and explain how to fix them.

The new recovery modes are similar, but they are reached differently.

Jason Cipriani / CNET How to Access Mac OS Recovery on Apple Silicon Mac

As far as I can remember, forcing a Mac to boot in recovery mode, which can repair the hard drive, erase personal information, or reinstall MacOS, restarts the computer and commands on the keyboard. It consisted of holding down + R.

This trick will not work on Apple Silicon Mac. In fact, the new process is much easier. Turn off your computer and press and hold the power button. When the Apple logo first appears, text just below it tells you that you’re holding down the logo to access boot options. Press and hold the button for about 5 seconds until the text switches to Load Startup Options. next,[オプション]>[続行]Click.

Select a user with administrator privileges and enter the account password when prompted.

There are several options in recovery mode for troubleshooting and diagnosing your Mac.

Jason Cipriani / CNET The new recovery tool has several options

When you sign in to your user account, you will see a partial list of recovery options.

Restore from Time Machine: Use this option to restore your Mac from a previous Time Machine backup. This is useful if you lose a lot of files, change settings, or install an app that caused a serious problem on your Mac.

Reinstall MacOS: If you have problems with MacOS, you can try this option to reinstall the latest version of MacOS without deleting files or losing data.

Safari: You can use Apple’s browser to find and troubleshoot how to fix your Mac.

Disk Utility: A tool used to repair, troubleshoot, or erase hard drives.

The menu bar at the top of the screen also gives you access to other apps and tools such as Terminal, Disk Sharing, and Startup Security Utilities.

It shouldn’t take long to reset your Mac to a factory-like state.

Erase Jason Cipriani / CNET hard drive and reinstall MacOS

To completely remove all information from your hard drive and reinstall Mac OS, open Disk Utility and select the internal disk labeled Macintosh HD. Select the check box if you have the option titleEraseVolume Group. Otherwise,[消去]Click and follow the prompts. Leave the volume name and format as they are, but for reference, the name is usually “Macintosh HD” and you should use AFPS for the format.

After a few seconds, your hard drive will be completely erased and all your files, user accounts and apps will be saved.

Once that’s done, close Disk Utility and from the list of options[MacOSの再インストール]Choose. You will be prompted to select a location to install. This should be Macintosh HD (or the name you gave your hard drive if you changed it).

Your Mac will download, install, and complete the latest version of Mac OS, as if it weren’t set up.

The new method applies to the M1 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and MacBook Air.

I’ve encountered two issues with Dan Ackerman / CNET, here’s how to fix them:

I followed the steps outlined above (Apple’s recommended steps on the support page), but eventually encountered a problem when trying to reinstall MacOS. I continued to receive error messages that there were no authorized users to approve the installation. A quick search on the internet led me to this Reddit thread where others who encountered the same problem provided advice.

Ultimately, all I did to complete the restore was to use Disk Utility to select the grayed out “Data” drive and erase it as well. Once erased (again, using AFPS format during promotion), I was able to install MacOS without any problems.

But that wasn’t the only problem for me. After reinstalling MacOS, I was unable to create a new user account. Instead, when I tried to create a default user account, the test MacBook Pro was frozen. Thankfully, the same Reddit thread has a solution to this. It’s a bit technical, but it worked for me. If you encounter the same issue, you can find out more here.

After resetting your Mac, you can return it, sell it to someone, or back it up clean. Ready to be MacOS Pro? Here are some tips to help you get one.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos