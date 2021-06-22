Apple (AAPL) Email Privacy Protection Mark Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL) Battle





It’s been Google’s protection that affects your inbox for a long time, and the Gmail service has delegated messages to tabs labeled “promotional” and “social.” This is a kind of purgatory between the hell of a spam folder and the heaven of the main inbox. Since 2013. Currently Apple Inc. Is participating in the activity. At the annual developer conference in early June, we unveiled a tool aimed at giving more control over the data shared by email app users. But in protecting users, Apple inevitably contributes to its own interests.

Most newsletters and marketing emails you receive contain images that aren’t embedded in your message, but instead are hosted remotely on another server. When you open the email, a ping is sent to the server to download the graphic. At that time, the sender is also notified of the time when the message was opened, the approximate location, the device used, and so on. Brands and publishers use that data to assess the effectiveness of their content.

Apple has put an end to this with a feature called “email privacy protection.” This tool automatically downloads remotely hosted data to protect your location, whether you have email open or not. Therefore, the sender is notified that the email is open even if it is not open, and no further information about the recipient is received.

This feature also positions Apple as a gatekeeper to your inbox. This makes sense. Litmus Software Inc, a Cambridge-based analytics firm in Massachusetts, estimates that about half of all emails are opened in the Apple app. Using this feature will hurt advertisers and newsletter publishers who rely on such data. And it’s Google, Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc. Bridging the gap in Apple’s battle with the advertising technology industry, a market dominated by.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has proven effective in the early steps to prevent advertisers from browsing the web and tracking app usage. According to the data, advertising spending on iOS increased by only 10% in the 10 weeks starting March 22, while Google’s Android increased by 21%. From marketing company Warc. It also positions Apple more strongly as a gateway to promote on the iPhone. “They have a big focus on privacy, but Apple is interested in the advertising market and is already making a lot of money,” said Andy Yen, CEO of encrypted email provider Proton Technologies. say.

Privacy initiatives help users. But they also help protect Apple’s $ 220 billion hardware business from rival intrusions. Apple makes most of the money from its devices, while Google and Facebook make most of the revenue-selling ads based on the data they collect about your interests. This means that you can sell your smartphone, smart speaker, or virtual reality headset at a lower price because the value as an advertising target drives your costs. Your email is the latest front line of a much bigger war.

