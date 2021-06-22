Here to drive global, real-time location-based innovation





HERE Technologies has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services to enable location-based innovation in IoT-enabled fleet management solutions. TCSDigiFleetTM leverages real-time map visualization, reliable routing, and a robust geocoder solution here.

Amsterdam HERE Technologies, a location data and technology platform, today announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions, bringing real-time location-based services and analytics to the IoT. I did. A valid SaaS suite, TCS DigiFleet. TCS DigiFleet leverages IoT, AI and machine learning to address global logistics challenges.

With an enhanced fleet and cargo management solution powered by the HERE location platform, TCS provides customers with up-to-date map visualization, historical and real-time route optimization, robust geocoding, and an end-to-end supply chain. Can provide visibility. .. Other key features of the enhanced solution include navigation, route assistance, vehicle health management for automotive fleets, last mile delivery for enterprises throughout the global supply chain, and the e-commerce sector.

In particular, the enhanced solution with TCS DigiFleetTM tracks assets in real time, predicts the impact of weather patterns, monitors driver behavior and safety, and calculates accurate ETAs for route optimization. Helps transportation and logistics companies manage their yard. As a result of this location-based enhancement, enterprises can reduce lost time in the warehouse and increase customer satisfaction. Enterprises can also calculate cost parameters for each trip, such as fuel consumption and tolls, to better manage driver safety, performance and sustainability to drive goal-driven business efficiency. I will.

More than ever, global companies across multiple industries are looking to streamline and optimize their supply chains, giving HERE Technologies Vice President of Sales Mak Joshi more control over fleet management capabilities. Since location is at the heart of digital transformation, we are excited to partner with TCS to provide deep location expertise and empower the company and its customers.

We are pleased to announce here this strategic relationship that will make the global supply chain more resilient and purpose-driven in this new normal scenario. This partnership will help organizations leverage the TCS DigiFleetTM suite and the advanced location-based intelligence here to optimize operations and enhance real-time decision making, and TCS’s IoT & Engineering and Industrial Services. Global Head Regu Ayyaswamy said. With the Bringing Life to ThingsTM TCS IoT Business Framework, we leverage the power of real-time information and AI to help global customers solve logistics management challenges in a structured way and exponential business value. I believe we can achieve this. This relationship is in a position to help our customers grow and adapt to the future of supply chain and fleet management.

TCS DigiFleet harnesses the power of IoT, AI and machine learning to solve fleet management challenges. Networks of IoT devices help establish end-to-end connectivity across related assets such as fleets and warehouses. Leverage AI and ML to analyze the data and recommend optimal routes, load configurations, and maintenance measures. All of this is visualized through the dashboard, along with tight integration with existing IT and OT systems.

About HERE Technologies HERE is a platform for location data and technology that harnesses the power of location to move people, businesses and cities forward. Leveraging an open platform helps our customers achieve better results, such as cities managing infrastructure, businesses optimizing assets, and driving drivers safely to their destinations. I will. For more information, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services Tata Consultancy Services is an organization of IT services, consulting and business solutions that has partnered with many of the world’s largest companies in the process of transformation for over 50 years. TCS offers an integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions that leverage consulting-led cognitive. It is delivered through a unique location-independent agile delivery model that is recognized as a benchmark for excellence in software development.

Part of India’s largest multinational business group, the Tata Group, TCS has more than 488,000 of the world’s most trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated US $ 22.2 billion in consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and is listed on India’s BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange). TCS’s commitment to climate change and its award-winning commitment to communities around the world have earned TCS the status of leading sustainability indexes such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, please visit www.tcs.com and follow TCS News at @ TCS_News.

