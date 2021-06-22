Nintendo outperforms this to other console makers





Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony (NYSE: SONY) commend their success in the field of video games. The respective Xbox and PlayStation franchises have repeatedly raised the bar for what game consoles can do.

However, from a purely business perspective, both tech giants may want to learn lessons from the much smaller game brand name Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY).

Even now, four years after its debut, Nintendo’s Switch console sales still outpace the latest versions of PlayStation and Xbox (see figure below), and despite its debut four years ago, sales continue to accelerate. doing. Perhaps the most bullish is that Nintendo is drawing huge revenues from Switch owners after purchasing a gameplay platform.

Switch success spurs software sales

This is an aspect of the video game business that has subtle nuances and is rarely discussed, but it’s not important to sell consoles such as the Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. They are the means to an end. The ultimate goal is to sell games that can be played on the console. The more it is, the better. Sure, it’s been repeatedly reported that the (relatively) new PlayStation 5 is selling in the red, but Microsoft recently admitted that the Xbox console is never profitable. This is in contrast to Nintendo Switch, which yields more revenue per unit than the cost of manufacturing a console, even at wholesale prices.

That’s great, but it’s not the most amazing part of Nintendo’s story. Much more amazing is that Nintendo sells (yet) switches and monetizes them.

The chart below provides a partial outlook comparing total Switch sales with Xbox and PlayStation sales since the Switch’s release in early 2017. The PlayStation franchise remains the best-selling game in history, but Nintendo is pushing it more sustainably. Switch’s four-year annual growth rate was more available than any other console in the first four-year sales. ..

Nintendo released the low-priced Switch “Lite” in 2019, evoking new demand from budget-focused gamers. Both the Xbox and PlayStation will be upgraded following the first release, but Switch seems to be gaining the most traction from the gradual improvements and new game launches that spur console sales.

The impact of the increasing foundation of Switch users is even more impressive. Digital sales of games and game-related content have skyrocketed from an order of $ 11 billion per quarter in early 2018 to a quarterly pace of more than $ 80 billion on a regular basis today. As part of total game software sales, digital downloads are currently increasing from less than 20% to about 50%.

That’s important. The profit margins of downloaded games are significantly higher than cartridge-based or disc-based games. Not only does digital download require no packaging, it is also not sold to retail brokers at wholesale prices.

Take out

This does not imply that Sony and Microsoft are messing with their respective video game businesses. Both work well in terms of leveraging the reach of the console to sell content and games directly to consumers.

However, there is clearly something special about Nintendo’s Switch and the games it can play. Emphasizing this peculiarity is the fact that it is not a more powerful platform than the recent iterations of PlayStation and Xbox, but is promoting lower prices. Switch’s game library offsets the shortcomings that the console itself seems to have among hardcore gamers. This combination of reasonably priced hardware and a digital ecosystem that continues to attract paid customers is clearly working, making Nintendo an attractive video game investment prospect.

And before considering 2021 and 2022 as Switch’s peak years, and selling software using it, we know Nintendo is working on a next-generation version of the console called Switch Pro. .. Little is disclosed about this effort, including the most important performance specifications and planned release dates. But given what we can say about previous projects, Pro needs to extend the marketable life of the Switch series by appealing to current Xbox and PlayStation fans looking for something fresh. There is. They are connected to a digital monetization platform that has already proven to be a trusted winner.

Overall, this unusual “pure play” from the field of video games deserves at least more credit, if not a portfolio location.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

