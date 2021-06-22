Google Fiber adopted in the triangle to add office space to Chapel Hill’s Durham





Editor’s Note: Therefore, the guest post was written by Sales Officer Spencer Walston. Jason Smith, Head of Metro Technical Operations, and Jess George, Google Fiber’s Government and Community Affairs Manager at Triangle.

RALEIGH – Triangle is doing a lot not only in Google Fibercity, the hub of the East Coast, but throughout the region. Customers can now sign up for 1 gig and 2 gig Morrisville and Carrboro, as well as parts of Cary, Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill. And it continued to expand its network throughout the region. Construction is underway in all cities that are still working to complete the network construction, including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Cary.

With all that activity, our team is growing too. Shortly before the pandemic, Water expanded its downtown office in Durham on Chapel Hill Street to make room for the expanding team, but has yet to move properly. I was looking forward to doing that later this year. The new space plan includes a lobby featuring digital equity works from incredible non-profit partners throughout the triangle. When you return to the office, you’ll want to know about these organizations where work is even more important.

And if you’re looking for your next opportunity, we love to join the Google Fiberteam and help connect more customers in our region and across the country to the great internet. The Triangle is open to both local and central roles and, like Google, is growing here and needs your help.

Serve our community

Despite last year’s weirdness, or perhaps because of that challenge, our community impact work continued to grow over the last year. GoogleFiberis is the lead sponsor of the New Digital Economy Building (BAND-NC) created by the Institute for Emerging Problems in North Carolina. Broadband Infrastructure Office, Department of Information Technology, North Carolina. This initiative provides a mini-grant to the community to implement digital inclusion planning, initiate a digital inclusion planning process, and address urgent digital needs. The ultimate goal is to make North Carolina the first state to have a digital inclusion plan for each county.

Earlier this spring, Google FiberpartnerRIoT, along with Facebook Reality Labs and USIgnite, launched an augmented reality challenge called RIoT Your Reality. Google Fiber, in collaboration with Raleigh and Cary, focuses on the Opportunity Challenge “City Program Comprehension and Accessibility Improvements and Services”, Using Augmented Reality to Make Cities More Comprehensive and Accessible I’m guessing. There are applications and candidates are currently in the pitch process. Winners will be announced in July, so stay tuned.

In 2020, we challenged many local institutions to connect communities and find new ways to get involved. Google Fiber is proud to support these efforts. MuseumofLife & Science enabled STEM programming during quarantine by creating a Field Trip Friday. You can see science working at local businesses throughout Durham and the Triangle. You can embark on your own journey by watching either the 2020 summary video or the Field Trip Friday episode.

We continue to focus on the traditional areas of digital inclusion and STEM education, but this year we have also added a new focus on racial justice and fairness. Fairness is part of a much larger puzzle. Creating anti-racist abilities throughout our community provides an opportunity for our entire region to grow and prosper.

Faster and farther

The triangle is growing exponentially and Google Fiberis is very excited to continue its efforts to connect the area to the fastest internet in town.

