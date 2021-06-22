Plano Hospitality Tech Firm Enseo sells majority stake to HIGH Capital »Dallas Innovates





Plano-based provider of indoor technology services, Enseo has secured growth investment from HIGH Capital, accelerating organic and inorganic growth rapidly. With this investment, HIG will acquire a majority stake in the company.

Hospitality technology companies plan to use this capital to continue to innovate in the hospitality industry. Its patented solution is currently used by guests in more than 300,000 rooms around the world, offering in-room entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room automation, energy management, and a range of health and safety features. ..

The investment will also help 21-year-old Latino-led companies enter the elderly living, education and healthcare markets.

“Enseo is in a unique position to build on meaningful innovations in this market to address some of the industry’s key challenges, including employee safety systems, IoT room control and contactless technologies. “” Said Todd Ofenloch, Managing Director of HIG. statement. “We look forward to working with Enseo’s management to support their growth initiatives.”

According to a news release, HIG is a global private equity and alternative investment firm based in Miami, managing $ 44 billion in equity capital. The team specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to SMEs in its current portfolio, which includes more than 100 companies.

“HIG’s investment is a testament to Enseo’s unique capabilities, market-leading position and great growth opportunities,” said Vanessa Ogle, founder, CEO and chairman of Enseo in a statement. “Enseo’s success is the result of its great team, loyal customers, and dedicated vendor partners who have worked with us to successfully navigate the impact of COVID-19 in the travel industry. Hasn’t really come yet. “

With this investment, Ogle will continue to chair the board of directors. She will also serve as the interim CEO until a new CEO is appointed through the Commission’s process.

Entertainment and experience management

Enseo boasts a position as the premier provider of customer experience management technology in the United States. Its in-room entertainment and customer experience management technology reaches more than 85 million users annually through Fortune 500 and industry-leading customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic was cruel to many in the hospitality industry, but Ogle refused to dismantle the business it had built for over 20 years in a crisis. Last year, Enseo received more than 10 new patents, some of which are related to touchless technology and remote control.

Read below How Plano-Based Hospitality Technology Companies Use Innovation to Expand During a Pandemic

Transform your smartphone with Fido

In May 202, Enseo took the eneoCONNECT product to the next level by adding something called Fido. Fido turns a hotel guest’s smartphone into a kind of universal remote control. By scanning the QR code, guests can control TVs, thermostats, lights and other smart devices on their mobile phones. They can also see details of room and building cleaning and hygiene.

Within a few weeks, an improved ensoCONNECT system was launched in over 20,000 hotel rooms. Early last summer, ensoCONNECT won the 2020 Hospitality Technology Next Generation TechOvation Award.

In February 2021, Enseo announced a partnership with WarnerMedia to offer HBO on its in-room entertainment platform as a subscription or for free to guests subscribed to by the hotel. enseoCONNECT allows guests to access and control HBO through their smart devices.

Other recent Enseo additions include VERA, a video-enabled remote agent that assists guests with live feeds, and MadeSafe Checkpoint, which measures employee temperature before shifts.

From high five to “my touch”

In the past, the hotel experience was a high five, but now guests want the flexibility to choose the amount of contact they want, Ogle says. Enseos’s non-contact technology allows guests to use their devices to reduce unnecessary contact with surfaces and people.

In March 2021, the company also celebrated another important indicator of success. With the recent hiring of two people, more than half of the management team has become women.

Ogle himself got a lot of attention in 2020 when Inc announced the 100 Female Entrepreneurs for the third time. This is an annual list of female entrepreneurs who are creating game-changing innovations, inspiring others, or rapidly succeeding.

We are proud to see our leadership team and the amazing talent I work with every day, “Enseo said earlier. “The fact that more than half of our executive team leaders are women is a milestone worth celebrating.”

