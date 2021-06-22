Google Pixel Buds 2 $ 100 Off at Walmart





The Pixel Buds 2 is sold in this cleary white color.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021

This may not be an Amazon Prime Day deal, but it feels like one.

Google’s new Pixel Buds A series hit the market for $ 99. However, if you need additional features such as wireless charging, wind reduction, and volume swipe control, you’ll get a big discount on the previous Pixel Buds 2, including the $ 70 explosive deal at Wal-Mart. At launch, the Pixel Buds 2 had some Bluetooth issues, but firmware upgrades have improved them over time, making it an excellent set of true wireless earphones. These are especially suitable for owners of Google’s Pixel smartphones and other Android smartphones.

The previous low was $ 120, so I think it will sell out quickly at this price. See the Pixel Buds review.

