Google faces new EU injustice over advertising technology





European Union regulators said Tuesday that Google was subject to a new antitrust investigation, saying it could exploit its advantage in the online advertising market to eliminate competition.

Aiming at the heart of Google’s business model, the study is part of extensive push by European authorities to crack down on the world’s largest tech companies. Amazon, Apple and Facebook are also under antitrust investigations from blocks in 27 countries, and the European Union is drafting new antitrust and digital services legislation to further strengthen Big Tech’s surveillance. I will.

Online advertising has helped Google become one of the most valuable and powerful companies in the world. However, publishers such as News Corp have long complained that Google’s dominance makes it difficult to attract advertising revenue from their websites.

The European Commission, the executive body of Brock, said the study focused on the display advertising market, where Google offers many services to both advertisers and publishers. The company collects data for targeting ads, sells ad space on websites over the Internet, and provides a service that acts as an intermediary between advertisers and publishers.

Google resolved a similar antitrust investigation by French authorities this month, and the company paid a fine of about $ 270 million and agreed to make some changes to its advertising practices in France.

According to a European Union study, Google is concerned that rival online advertising services are making it difficult to compete in the so-called ad tech stack, said Marguerite Vestager, executive vice president of competition policy for the European Commission. Said in a statement.

A fair competition is essential for everyone in the supply chain, she said.

A Google spokeswoman said the company will continue to work constructively with the European Commission to answer their questions and demonstrate the benefits of our products.

Thousands of European companies use our advertising products to reach new customers and fund their websites daily, according to a spokeswoman. Choose them because they are competitive and effective.

Bestagger is a familiar enemy to Google. The company has been charged with violating European Union antitrust laws three times in recent years and has been fined billions of dollars in proceedings over Google’s online shopping services, Android mobile operating systems and other advertising practices. I am.

All proceedings have been appealed by Google.

