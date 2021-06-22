Aeroseal raises $ 22 million annually to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1 gigaton





Breakthrough Energy Ventures is investing in the potential of Aeroseals’ innovative climate technology to reduce greenhouse gases from homes and buildings around the world.

Dayton, Ohio, June 22, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Aeroseal, a climate technology company that reduces carbon emissions from residential and commercial buildings, LLC today raised $ 22 million. Announced that it has been procured. The Series A round was led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) with the participation of Energy Impact Partners and Building Ventures.

According to the Ministry of Energy, homes and buildings consume 40% of the country’s energy, but an average of 30% of this energy is wasted. This energy is wasted primarily by small leaks in the heating and cooling ducts and the exterior walls of the building that separate the interior and exterior of all structures.

Sealing small leaks solves big problems

Building ducts and walls are not well sealed with a manual solution. Aeroseals technologies HomeSealConnect and AeroBarrierConnect inject a mist of sealant particles into these pressurized spaces. These particles are 5/8 “sized and safely seal small leaks like human hair. The software tracks the entire process and creates a certificate of completion indicating before and after the leak.

Funding to promote climate innovation

As the world reaches the inflection point of climate change, this money will help Aeroseal accelerate its mission-allowing homes and buildings to reach net zero. To do this, Aeroseal will expand its R & D and marketing teams and strengthen its support for its dealer network.

Amit Gupta, CEO of Aeroseal, LLC, said: “We are doubling our focus on innovation, making technology easier and more cost-effective to deploy around the world. Even if it enables net-zero home construction, it’s an existing one. Aeroseal can reduce carbon dioxide emissions in any building, even when improving the energy efficiency of the building. Footprint. “

The story continues

Our 100 employees in Dayton, Ohio serve contractors and builders who seal ducts and walls around the world, from homes, hospitals and schools to government facilities, hotels and offices. I will. During the pandemic, the importance of a more comfortable space with cleaner, healthier air has become more important than ever.

Car Michael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures said: “Aero seal technology addresses the challenges found in all buildings. It is a waste of energy caused by undetectable and unreachable leaks. This investment promotes market penetration and is within the building. It helps to expand efforts to reduce carbon emissions while at the same time creating cleaner and healthier air. Breathe. “

Energy Impact Partners is investing in Aeroseal because utilities are looking for innovative, cost-effective energy-efficient solutions that can support their efforts to manage energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.

Sam Bursten, Vice President of Energy Impact Partners, said: “Fulfilling our promise to increase exodermis efficiency will revolutionize the reduction of global emissions. Aeroseal solutions play a major role in creating sustainable, safe and healthy homes and workplaces. I’m sure. “

Economic impact of ClimateTechs

Aeroseal’s impact on climate change can only be achieved with a network of more than 1,100 contractors worldwide. In fact, based on the number of Aeroseals devices deployed around the world, the company estimates that it will help create more than 3,000 jobs through this network. Aeroseal creates tens of thousands of these high-paying climate technology jobs. We are already actively adopting company-wide roles. Click here for more information.

About Aeroseal and LLC

Aeroseals’ mission is to reduce carbon emissions with a breakthrough technology of 1 gigaton of CO2 per year. Aeroseal is driven by a passionate team in a dynamic culture and exists to drive sustainability through innovation. We have already completed nearly 200,000 seals, saving up to $ 2 billion in energy waste worldwide. For more information, please visit https://aeroseal.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005371/en/

contact information

Kevin Dugan, 937-478-4602 or [email protected]

