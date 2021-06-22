Scam victims warn about fake Google lists





Tulsa, Oklahoma. Fake Google listings and gift card payments. A one-two punch that can wipe out your bank account.

The scammers have recently devastated Tulsa’s grandmother, who is sad and handicapped.

“Oh, my God, please help me, Lord …”

A soul suffocating with sadness.

“This is not correct, just not correct, I was great, I was good.”

The Bible-believing broken heart was further torn by a ruthless scammer.

“My life is in turmoil right now. All I know is to pray to God that God will fix it for me. That’s all I know. is.”

Regina Sanders last week tried to rent a car to go to Oklahoma City for the funeral of her loved one.

Then she and her two granddaughters decided to drive to Atlanta for a year-planned trip. They saved a little each month for a double ritual in which her aunt and her uncle renewed their vows.

“I live in bonds. I don’t know why they received my money this way.”

But when she googled the car rental company, Regina says the first listed number directed to the person she quickly found was a scammer.

He was convinced that Regina could get a great price on a 9-day rental, but would have to buy and number two $ 500 cash cards instead of just one. ..

“And like an idiot, I went and bought another.”

When she called the person back, she heard only the busy tone

A sure sign, Regina says she was scammed. The last thousand dollars in her and her grandson’s bank account were fooled until her next monthly failure check came in a few weeks.

She doesn’t blink day or night.

“It just broke my heart, I’m just so tired, I’ve never been so tired in my life, I’ve never been so tired in my life.”

Regina says all she can do now is warn others about her scammers and do what the Bible tells her to do.

“I pray that God has mercy on you and your soul and that you stop receiving people’s money, because it is not right and unfair.”

The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers often create fake Google lists for popular businesses. Many of these fake lists deal with travel and vacation plans.

And as always, don’t pay anyone with a cash card or gift card, as Regina has painfully learned. If that is the only way to receive payment.

If you want to contact the company or its customer service department, you can easily search online and often look like a phone number or email. But is the information at the top of the search results really correct?

Based on the reports obtained by the FTC, the answer to that question may be “no”. Some scammers are paying to create fake customer service information for popular businesses and display it in search results. When you contact them, they suggest solving problems you may have if you send them money or a gift card. It may also request personal information or remote access to your computer.

Business scammers scams have the same ultimate goal of getting your money and information. Here’s how to be safe:

Check the product packaging. If you still have one, product packaging, manuals, or other printed matter is a good source of actual customer service information. For contact information, please visit the company’s official website. Enter the address of your company website directly into your browser. This allows you to visit your company’s website and look for customer service contact information such as phone numbers, email addresses, or how to send messages directly from the website. However, if you use a search engine to find your company, double-check the URL to make sure you found the company’s official site, not the scammer’s site. Do not send money, send gift cards, or give your account password in exchange for customer service. Help. Legitimate companies do not ask you to send gift cards, wire transfers, or give you passwords in exchange for customer service assistance. Anyone who wants to hang up.

Did you find fake customer service? Report it to FTC on their website.

