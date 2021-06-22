Tektronix, a global technology company, has recorded 75 years of innovation





The company founded by Oregon behind the great progress from color TVs to 5G and smart vehicles

Beaverton, Oregon, June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Tektronix, Inc., as a well-known Oregon-grown company reflects its technology pioneer heritage and current industry leader position. Celebrate the 75th milestone. Tektronix, believed to be the “growth species of Silicon Forest,” was founded in 1946 by C. Howard Volum and Melvin J. Murdoch with the creation of the world’s first time-based trigger oscilloscope. Tektronix is ​​world-renowned for its contributions to major innovations, from the invention of color television to space exploration, and is recognized as one of the most influential testing and measurement companies in history.

Tektronix celebrates the 75th anniversary of innovation and industry-leading technology.

“For the past 75 years, Tektronix has been at the forefront of the world’s largest technological achievements, accelerating global progress by empowering today’s leading engineers and engineering students,” said Tektronix’s Tami Newcom. The president says. “Our company is rooted in the positive thinking of a 75-year-old start-up, backed by the same curiosity and customer orientation that its founders celebrated.”

Tektronix has launched several new products on the market to coincide with its milestone anniversary. The industry’s first 6-series BMW Smixed Signal Oscilloscope extends its award-winning oscilloscope portfolio to sample rates of 10GHz and 50GS / s, enabling engineers to power the digital world today, faster and smaller than ever before. Allowed you to test your computing system. With advances in the 5G and automotive industries, Tektronix has also released the industry’s first TekExpressTM multi-gigabit automotive Ethernet compliance test solution to meet complex automotive design requirements.

Tektronix is ​​highly harmonious with the customer base of engineers, engineers and scientists and is constantly innovating for engineers, making it easier, faster and more accurate than ever for engineers to make technological advances. I am trying to make it happen. Tektronix promises to instill curiosity in experimentation and motivation for new knowledge, attracts students from poorly colored and serviced communities to the industry, and has the versatility to deploy state-of-the-art equipment and software. We have strengthened our relationship with the engineering school, including new inclusion initiatives. In the hands of the next generation of students from the world’s top universities.

“We are engineering for the future by reducing the time from inspiration to realization,” said Mehmet Aslan, Vice President of Engineering. “Breaking down the complexity barriers of engineers with test and measurement solutions around the world enables innovators to do more and accelerate global innovation. Customers can go from power efficiency to electrical design. We rely more than ever on us to solve our challenges. We calculate speed and dramatically reduce time to market. “

Tektronix timeline

1947:

The first Tektronix 511 oscilloscope is sold to the University of Oregon School of Medicine for about $ 800.

1948:

Started overseas sales in Sweden (to LM Ericsson Telephone Company).

1950s:

Tektronix enabled the introduction of the first VCRs and color televisions and won seven Emmy Awards for their contributions to broadcasting and television.

1956:

Tektronix is ​​the first of over 3,200 US patents. This is Richard L. Ropiquet and Clifford H. Moulton, US2752527, first in “How to Enlarge the Waveform of a CRT and Its Circuits”.

1958:

Tektronix Opens Europe’s First Manufacturing Factory on Guernsey

1960s-1970s:

Helping NASA achieve Apollo’s lunar landing, IBM will design mainframe computers, and wireless companies will develop mobile phones.

1972:

As part of resuming diplomatic relations with China, US President Richard Nixon will present Tektronix broadcasting, testing and measuring equipment to China.

1973:

Tektronix is ​​involved in computer-to-computer communication testing with IBM and university laboratories. The ARPANET test was the forerunner of the Internet today.

1983:

Tektronix has opened its first office in China.

1990s:

Powered by memory and power, Tektronix enables smaller, more energy-efficient data centers and devices than ever before, driving large-scale adoption of mobile technology.

1995:

Started manufacturing business in China.

2007:

Danaher Corp. Will buy Tektronix for about $ 2.8 billion.

2010:

Tektronix has acquired Ohio-based Keithley Instruments.

2016:

Fortive Corp. has spun off from Danaher and integrated an industrial company with a testing and measurement company under an Everett-based company in Washington.

2019:

Release TekDrive. This is the first cloud-based platform that allows engineers to share and collaborate data directly from the oscilloscope to the cloud.

2020:

Tektronix will support the manufacture of emergency ventilators at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin a partnership with the University of Wuppertal in Germany for research and development of 6G wireless.

As part of the 75th anniversary of the Tektronix Innovation Forum, as an ongoing effort to drive innovation, Tektronix will host the 2021 Tektronix Global Innovation Forum, which will be virtually held from June 15th to July 16th, 2021. I will. For more information on the 2021 Tektronix Global Innovation Forum, please visit www. .tek.com / forum2021.

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. Provides innovative, accurate and easy-to-use test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unleash insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for the past 75 years. For more information on our products and solutions, please visit Tek.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram to stay connected. Learn more from engineers on the Tektronix blog and read the latest announcements in the newsroom.

Tektronix, TekExpress, and TekDrive are Tektronix, Inc. Is a registered trademark of. All other trade names referenced are service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tektronix has announced a new logo that has made the biggest change in its visual identity in 24 years. The traditional Tektronix logo has been reworked at an angle built into the logotype as a gesture of upward progress. The sans-serif type is given a letter by subtly cutting out the letter “T” and echoing the blue angle. The simple and definitive lines reflect the promise of performance. (PRNewsFoto / Tektronix, Inc)

