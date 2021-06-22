Android users may receive siren-like alerts between 1 pm and 2 pm for the following reasons: ITV News





The government said Android mobile phone users in the UK may receive a shocking “siren-like” warning between 1 pm and 2 pm on Tuesday.

“Some mobile phone networks in the UK test emergency alerts between 1 pm and 2 pm,” the gov.uk website states.

“If you have an Android device, you may see a test alert slightly. The device may make a loud siren-like sound.”

The sound will display the message “This is a mobile network operator test for the emergency alert service. Nothing needs to be done. Search gov.uk / alerts for more information.”

The government has released an image of what an emergency alert will look like. Credit: gov.uk

What is an emergency alert?

The UK government is testing a new service that warns you if there is a danger to nearby life. This service is scheduled to start in “Summer 2021”. “In an emergency, you’ll receive an alert with advice on how to keep your phone or tablet safe,” said the gov.uk site. You may see alerts about serious floods, fires, explosions, terrorist attacks, and public health emergencies.

Emergency alerts can only be sent by emergency services, government agencies, and agencies or public bodies that deal with emergencies.

“For most people, you’re unlikely to get a warning,” the government said.

Are there any more planned tests?

If you live in Reading, you may receive a test alert between 1 pm and 2 pm on June 29th.

Both Android and iPhone users may receive notifications.

How do I opt out of an emergency alert?

According to the government, you can opt out of an emergency alert unless it is the “most important” one.

The government recommends that all emergency alerts be turned on “for your own safety”.

Both Android and iPhone users can opt out by searching for “Urgent Alerts” in the settings and turning off “Critical Alerts”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos