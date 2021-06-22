AMD and Nvidia GPU inventories are reported to be recovering, prices could fall sharply





According to a new report, graphics card inventory levels are improving, and huge demand and exorbitant prices caused by scalpers are beginning to fall sharply, especially for Nvidias GPUs.

German tech site 3D Center has taken another snapshot of the home graphics card market. It gives a very optimistic overview compared to this year’s situation in terms of GPU availability.

3DCenter confirms that the price of Nvidias’ current generation Ampere graphics cards has fallen sharply at German retailers due to the significant increase in availability of these GPUs.

This site confirms far better inventory levels across the German RTX 3000 series. However, the RTX 3060 Ti is clearly still suffering.

According to the report, the price of these Nvidia cards was three times (yes, three times) the recommended asking price in May, and in June it was up 91%, or almost doubled. Yes, from a relative point of view, prices are still swelling significantly, but prices are declining very quickly, and if this continues, the big picture can eventually come very close to normal levels. ..

Of course, the fingers crossed, and all the usual warnings about this are based on a single set of numbers in one area, and we can’t read it much.

AMD, on the other hand, isn’t doing very well. While some models are moving in the positive direction, Team Reds graphics cards are struggling to make similar progress. Fortunately, the RX 6000 series GPUs peaked 114% above the recommended list price in May and fell to 81% in June, so the average for all of these is still falling in AMD prices (although at the end of May). Technically, June has seen a slight increase since then, as it has fallen to 77% in Japan).

The 3D Centers numbers show that AMD seems to be struggling to ship enough RX 6800 and 6800 XT models. GPU.

That said, the RX 6700 XT is more than 67% more expensive than the recommended price and is one of the best performing AMD RDNA 2 cards, but the biggest relative price drop is with the flagship RX 6900 XT GPU. It has occurred. Standing over 59%.

Heated lace

As 3DCenter points out, there is currently quite fierce competition among German retailers, ensuring more inventories of the latest generation graphics cards currently in transit before prices fall further. Priced below each other to be sold. That said, the sharp decline we see today will, of course, slow down at some point, but we can only expect price normalization to continue at a decent pace.

This is clearly a snapshot of the German market, but it needs to more broadly reflect the overall availability of GPUs in other regions, and the outlook for increased graphics card inventory levels at the global level is in China. Backed by recent moves.

As you may have noticed, the recent plunge in cryptocurrency prices and China’s crackdown on miners, which are now expanding into the Sichuan region, have severely impacted GPU demand at the forefront of cryptocurrencies. I will. The latter development is reported to have already affected the price of graphics cards in China. In Australia, inventory levels are said to be starting to return to pre-pandemic levels (price has dropped a bit). ..

There are more and more reasons to be optimistic about these significantly higher GPU price corrections, but for the time being, more rational pricing is sadly just a relative term, and price tags are at the recommended level. (Especially at least in the middle and above models, it’s reasonably priced in itself).

Best graphics card deals for today

Via Wccftech

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos