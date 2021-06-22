Google faces EU antitrust investigation into its advertising business





The European Commission said on Tuesday that in a formal investigation following a preliminary investigation launched in 2019, Google (GOOGL) restricted access to user data for advertising purposes and used such data for its own use. Find out if booking is distorting the competition.

“Google collects data for targeted advertising purposes, sells advertising space, and also acts as an intermediary for online advertising. Therefore, Google is at almost every level of the online display advertising supply chain. It does exist, “said Margrethe Vestager, EU Chief Antitrust Official. In the statement.

“Google is concerned that rival online advertising services are making it difficult to compete in the so-called ad tech stack.”

A Google spokeswoman said the company would be constructively involved with the European Commission “to answer their questions and demonstrate the benefits of our products to European businesses and consumers.”

Google is already facing several antitrust proceedings in the United States. Some of them have been raised by the federal government, accusing them of illegal monopoly on the online search and search advertising market.

The company generates about 80% of advertising revenue. In the three months ended March 31, Google’s revenues in Europe, the Middle East and Africa totaled $ 17 billion, making it the second most important region after the Americas.

Total display advertising spending in the European Union was worth around € 20 billion ($ 24 billion) in 2019. This is a Google and Facebook (FB) monopoly business, and EU regulators have already investigated claims that data is used by the use of data. Injustice advantage.

Earlier this month, French competition officials told Google 220 million euros ($ 270 million) for “abusing a dominant position” in the online advertising market, which damages rival platforms and publishers. I was fined.

Authorities have accused Google of giving “incentives” to Google Ad Manager, an ad management platform for large publishers. According to Watchdog, this was achieved by publishers supporting AdX, a unique online advertising marketplace that sells space to advertisers in real time.

Business transformation

As part of an agreement with the French authorities, Google has pledged to make it easier for French publishers to use the data and use the tools with other advertising technologies. “We plan to test and develop these changes over the next few months before rolling some of them globally,” the company said in a statement on June 7.

Google offers several advertising technology services that mediate between advertisers and publishers to display ads on websites and mobile apps. The EU survey focuses on a number of concerns, including the obligation to use the service to purchase or serve ads on Google and YouTube.

“A fair competition is essential for everyone in the supply chain,” says Vestager.

“Fair competition is important both for advertisers to reach consumers on their sites and for publishers to sell space to advertisers to generate revenue and money for their content. , Looking at Google’s policy on user tracking, in line with fair competition. “

According to Google, the competition for online advertising has made advertising more affordable, reduced advertising technology fees, and created more options for publishers and advertisers. The company also states that publishers maintain about 70% of their revenue when using their products, and the largest advertisers use four or more platforms to buy ads.

–Rob North, Eoin McSweeney, Hanna Ziady contributed to this article.

