Bryan Hipsher of Dun & Bradstreet on Promoting Innovation in Finance





Bryan Hipsher of Dun & Bradstreet shared how the CFO can drive innovation in financial institutions. Hipsher told Insider that it’s important to prioritize the latest data, analytics technology and automation. Hipsher also noted the importance of building valuable partnerships with other executives. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change.

According to Bryan Hipsher, CFO of Dun & Bradstreet, a leader in commercial data, analytics and insights, financial organizations go beyond just writing numbers on paper.

“I’ve always driven my team to be part of the business,” he told insiders. “In Treasury, you can take one of two approaches. You can be a meteorologist who reports the situation, or you can be a partner to help drive results.”

In 2020, Hipsher and his team replaced the legacy core infrastructure with the latest cloud ERP, working together in a remote virtual environment while helping to achieve Pandemic’s largest technology IPO. He emphasizes that fostering a culture of innovation is central to his efforts to ensure that the finance department creates value as a strategic partner for all executives.

“If you’re partnering with the CIO or other business leaders rather than the CEO, you’re taking a very old-fashioned approach to the role of the CFO,” he said.

Hipsher outlined three key ways in which the CFO can ensure that a financial organization is the driving force behind innovation and business growth.

1. Understanding data and analytics technology should be a priority.

He explained that modern financial institutions need to make data and analytics a functional priority. This requires a basic understanding of technology.

“I’m always scared when it comes to infrastructure and development, and knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC),” he said. “But without that basic capability, it’s difficult to operate in this modern environment.”

This leads to the recruitment of the right financial talent with the ability to mine data, understand trends and use technology platforms to perform higher levels of analysis and analysis. “Future talent continues to evolve to the point where there are more and more comfortable people from a system perspective,” he said.

2. A significant withdrawal from legacy technology is worth it.

When Dun & Bradstreet decided to move from an “ancient” ERP system to the latest SaaS cloud platform, it was a big lift worth the effort to move resources to more valuable strategic priorities. Hipsher said.

“The less transactional work we need to do, the more automation we create, the more efficient our workflows, the better our decisions, and the more value we bring to our organization,” he explained. “Shifting from legacy investments can be a daunting task, but it’s worth it when you’re on the other side.”

He pointed out that it took nine months to implement Dun & Bradstreet’s new ERP system, but it was clear that employees had a big reward. “Our team had to participate if we were to devote our efforts and commitment to this transition,” he said. “But they understood the benefits of upgrading our financial system and really wanted it.”

3. Treasury can be the thread that connects technology with products and sales.

According to Hipsher, finance has a unique opportunity to take a full-scale view of the entire organization, helping CFOs achieve results beyond their financial function.

“Many of the other departments just look at what’s happening in their job, but it’s ours to look at the entire field because all the end result is scoreboard and financial result generation. It’s a responsibility, “he explained. “We can be a connection thread that provides visibility into technology, products and sales.”

For example, Hipsher said he was interested in how the company’s data and analytics products are used daily by customers. “Some people say it’s a product, but at the same time, running out of usage can incur new costs for me,” he explained. “So I want to know how we are tracking, where we can definitely consider the back office platform as it will affect what we are doing from a financial perspective. It is important.”

Ultimately, Hipsher said the CFO needs to work to position the finances to constantly add value to larger organizations. To do this, you need to automate low-level tasks rather than spending 100% of your time and resources on transactional work.

“Dun & Bradstreet’s business is to provide mission-critical data and analytics as a core strategic asset with a good brand and history,” he said. Thanks to the support of the latest financial technology platform, “I had a real opportunity to take on this role before the IPO and help transform and ultimately drive my CFO performance.”

