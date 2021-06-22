Xiaomi brings Mi11 Lite and MiWatch Revolve Active to India





With the aim of expanding its domestic presence, global smartphone brand Xiaomi launched a new smartphone (Mi 11 Lite) and a new smartwatch (Mi Watch Revolve Active) for Indian consumers on Tuesday. ..

Smartphones are available in three color options: Tuscan Coral, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black, and will be available for purchase in online and offline stores starting June 28th.

The price of the Mi 11 Lite is Rs21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. However, as an early bird offer, it will be available from June 25th for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999 respectively. MiWatchRevolveActive will be available from June 25th in three color variations, beige, black and blue, at a starting price. Of Rs 9,999.

“With the launch of the Mi 11 lite, we’ve made the benefits of our flagship-level smartphones an ultra-lightweight and stylish design,” said Raghu Reddy, CEO of Mi India, in a statement.

Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED Dot Display. The colors on the screen are 1.07 billion.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens alongside a 5MP telemacro camera. It also comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon TM 732G and is based on an 8 nm manufacturing process, providing the perfect blend of power, efficiency and speed.

The smartphone supports a 4,250mAh battery and a 33W fast charge.

Mi Watch Revolve Active, on the other hand, boasts a premium design highlighted by a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with high-density 454 A-454 pixel resolution and 450 nit peak brightness, which makes it sharp and clear in all weather conditions. Provides bright visuals.

In addition, the smart always-on feature allows the user to view the time without clicking and automatically turns it off when it detects that the watch is not worn.

The smartphone also features a DLC-coated Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a 420mAh battery. With Alexa built in, it offers the latest and greatest technology.

This feature, which enables a connected lifestyle, allows consumers to send commands to Alexa to set reminders, alarms, and more. It also helps you control other smart devices with commands.

