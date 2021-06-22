EU is investigating Google’s behavior in the digital advertising technology sector





European Union regulators in London have begun investigating Google’s new antitrust law. This time, we investigated whether US technology giants are curbing competition in digital advertising technology.

The European Commission conducted a formal investigation on Tuesday to see if Google violated Block’s competition rules by supporting its own online display advertising technology service at the expense of rival publishers, advertisers and advertising technology services Said it started.

Commissions, EU enforcement departments, and block’s top antitrust law enforcement agencies are investigating whether Google specifically restricts third-party access to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps.

In a prepared statement, Google uses our advertising products to reach new customers and fund their websites daily. ” Ask questions and show European businesses and consumers the benefits of our products.

The study shows a new initiative by Margrethe Vestager, EU Commission’s Chief of Competition and Executive Vice President of Digital, to curb Google’s market power. She has already fined Google worth € 8.2 billion (currently $ 9.7 billion) in three antitrust proceedings. However, there were criticisms that the fines were not very deterrent, as the company could easily pay the fines.

According to Vestager, online advertising services are at the heart of how Google and publishers monetize their online services. She said Google will collect the data used for targeted advertising, while selling advertising space and acting as an intermediary between online advertisers and publishers.

Google is concerned that rival online advertising services are making it difficult to compete in the so-called ad tech stack, Vestagger said.

The EU Commission said Google is investigating how technology can be used to mediate display ad sales between online advertisers and publishers.

For example, we’re looking at the restrictions that Google imposes on advertisers, publishers, and competing ad brokers to access data about user IDs and behaviors that Google’s own advertising services can access. Such data can be used to tailor online advertising to individual web users.

