



Atlanta-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Baller Ventures has announced an investment in Alpio. This will allow Ballers to make its 18th investment in fast-growing software based in the Southeast. Headquartered in Raleigh, Durham, North Carolina, Arpio is headed by co-founders CEOs Doug Nueman (CEO) and Shaw Terwilliger (CTO).

Valor is Arpios’s largest investor in the first $ 2 million in funding. Valor General Partner Robin Bienfight has joined Alpios’ newly formed board of directors. In addition to Valor Ventures, participants in the round included Y Combinator, Uncorrelated Ventures, and several angel investors who turned from prominent SaaS entrepreneurs to angel investors.

Arpios solutions target a huge, fast-growing market. The timing of Arpios is as perfect as possible. All computing is modernized to be cloud-native. All new applications are built from scratch to be cloud native. Alpio benefits from both trends, says Bienfight.

Neumann is excited to welcome Valor Ventures as an investor. Valor brings decades of experience investing in the seed stage to help entrepreneurs grow their B2B software companies. Shaw and I are excited to carry Robin. She is an expert in cloud computing and disaster recovery, with experience running some of the most important Internet infrastructures, from AT & T’s IP networks to BlackBerry’s secure messaging network to Samsung’s mobile phone business.

About Valor Ventures

Founded in 2015 to generate premium venture capital returns with the Valors Inclusion Premium strategy, Valor Ventures helps experienced founders solve major software problems in their first pro round. We focus on the Southeast, the largest and fastest growing region of the United States, which accounts for 40% of the United States’ population. Our mission is to bring new common sense to venture capital as diverse teams and boards generate premium returns. Our platform includes Startup Runway, the biggest pitch event for pre-seed investments for founders that have been undervalued since 2015. Atlanta Startup Podcast, the largest technology podcast in the Southeast. Atlanta Tech Park is a 45,000-square-foot innovation center dedicated to accelerating local innovation globally. See valor.vc for more information.

About Alpio

Arpio is building a new kind of disaster recovery solution. Arpio eliminates application downtime running in the cloud by making it quick and easy to recover from a major outage. With Arpio, disaster resilience is no longer a daunting task to compete with core business innovations. Arpio can restore mission-critical business services in minutes if a cloud provider fails, ransomware disrupts your business, or a DevOps engineer makes a mistake. For more information, please visit arpio.io.

