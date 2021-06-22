Epic Games Releases Free Anti-Cheat and Voice Chat Services for Developers





Epic Games announced Tuesday that it will launch a free voice chat and cheat prevention service that developers can implement in their games. These are offered as part of the studio’s Epic Online Services suite. This suite can be used with any game engine and supports Windows, Mac, Linux, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

The new voice chat service is cross-platform and supports both one-on-one chat and party chat during lobby and in-game matches. When using the service, voice data is relayed through the Epics backend server and the technology handles all scaling and quality of service features. According to Epic, the technology has already been integrated into Fortnite and has been battle-tested, with some guarantee that it can handle millions of players at a time.

In addition to voice chat, Epic Online Services also adds support for Easy Anti-Cheat, a service designed to eradicate and launch scammers from online games. Easy Anti-Cheat was previously available to third-party developers to license their games, but is now free as part of Epic Online Services, making it available to more developers. Should be. Epic argues that such anti-cheat software is becoming more and more important as more games offer cross-play between PCs and other platforms. This is because cheat software is often easier to use on a PC.

Like other anti-cheat software, Easy Anti-Cheat is far from a perfect solution as it can cause problems for non-scammers and label innocent software as malicious. is. However, cheating still plagues many of the world’s largest games, making it difficult for developers to challenge having another tool in their weapons.

Epic incorporates both services as part of the Epic Online Services suite, which is not associated with its own game engine or storefront. In the FAQ on the company’s website, the company offers a free service aimed at promoting widespread adoption of all Epics products and building a larger cross-platform account base for the company and its partners. It states.

