The Tinder wants to actually talk to people before you play





This week, Tinders will make some major updates to the app. This is primarily intended to provide people with more context about who they want to date. Like Instagram, the app[探索]There are tabs that allow you to interact in different ways and meet potential matches.

[探索]Tabs include activities such as swipe nights, Tinders interactive video games, and a new feature called Hot Take. In this mode, which runs every night from 6 pm to midnight local time, dating staff answer questions such as: After that, if no one responds for 30 seconds, the volley disappears in the chat. Participants can like each other and play against each other from this screen.

This is the first time a dater can speak before actually attending a match, and the idea is to clearly give them what they want to say and evaluate the chemistry of the actual conversation. ..

Image: The Tinder

For those who date[探索]From the tabs, you can also cycle through matches that may share the passion and tags you have attached to your profile. For example, people may choose to see only those who are considered thrill seekers, perhaps because they are passionate about rock climbing and hiking.

According to CEO Jim Lanzone, the idea is to give people control when they need it.

It only gives you more options on how to navigate people, and I will see you more from us down that path, and more control in the hands of people He says put it down.

Tinder’s first step will be a platform, not just an app

Dating people can return to Tinders’ normal mode at any time and see people outside of these parameters, but for the first time, set up a type of filter beyond location and age for the Tinders algorithm. You will be able to do it.

And finally, The Tinder will allow people to upload videos as part of their profile. The total amount of media allowed in the profile is supported for up to 9 videos and can be up to 10 seconds long. None of the features are behind paywalls.

Lanzone describes all these changes as the first step in making Tinder a platform, not just an app. This is not to be an entertainment hub, but to help people meet and develop their strength in an area called swipe, or basically people may be intrigued, Know more before joining the match.

In general, all of these features continue to extend Tinders’ efforts to make it more than just an app for judging people from photos. We are trying to give dating people more context, ways to open conversations, and reasons to use the app. Lanzone states that as the team continues to innovate, its main guiding principle is not to reduce the kinetic energy of the app. So basically, the swipe may not go anywhere.

