Google has added space to Manhattan, but hasn’t acquired it – a commercial observer





“The sun was shining like butterscotch, and Joni Mitchell sang in the song” Chelsea Morning. ”

Recently, when she opens the window in the Chelsea Hotel room, Google may pour in.

You can’t go around Manhattan’s neighborhood without feeling the influence of the internet search giants. Internet search giants first appeared in significant form in the late 2000s and have grown since then. Line up for coffee and lobster rolls at Chelsea Market. There may be Google employees in front of and behind you.

The company, based in Mountain View, California, has announced its permanence by paying nearly $ 1.8 billion to 111 Ace Avenue and the second highest amount for a single building in the United States. It will be a year. The block-length Art Deco giant was transformed decades later as a warehouse into a multi-tenant office building for technically positive businesses.

Since then, it’s been a huge hit for Google, mostly in the same Chelsea district, but some in the nearby Meatpacking District and Hudson Square. However, it can now slow down.

Commercial real estate executives briefed on Google’s future real estate plans say the company is probably making large-scale, sensational deals, but buying options at St. John’s Terminal, which is already building rental space. May be executed immediately. And one executive said he always wanted to buy the peer 57 they are currently leasing.

“Google likes to own the place where they are,” said one executive who asked not to reveal his identity.

Otherwise, the next move is likely to be much smaller, stay opportunistic, and grab it when the right time comes, but rather than add something spectacular, Google’s Chelsea campus. It means to strengthen.

Like many companies in this post-pandemic environment, Google is looking at outer districts, but smaller, designed primarily to reduce commuting times for workers accustomed to working from home through the COVID crisis. Intended for satellite offices.

Also, Google isn’t particularly concerned about pulling staff back into the office after the COVID is gone. The office is designed to be friendly to the general public, with many sofas, good food, a recreation area that supports mental health. The belief that workers should be there rather than at their kitchen table.

Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. Sundar Pichai, CEO of the company, sent an email to staff in early May stating that about 20% of the company’s employees could work remotely indefinitely and most of the rest would move to a hybrid model. That workforce that comes three days a week. Google also allows staff to work remotely for several weeks a year.

“Our campus is at the heart of the Google community, and the majority of our employees still want to be on campus someday,” Pichai wrote in an email. “Still, many of us enjoy the flexibility to work from home a couple of days a week, spend part of the year in another city, or move there permanently. There is room for all these possibilities in Google’s future workplace.

Commercial real estate executives who know Google’s New York plans have asked not to be named to stay on the positive side of global tech companies. Executives from CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate agency, also declined to respond because of strict non-disclosure agreements between companies. Google has hired CBRE to support its real estate needs.

Google announced in March that it would spend about $ 250 million this year on its New York office, increasing its New York-based workforce from its current 11,000 to about 14,000. A spokesperson for a company said the money would be used to build from scratch, build offices, and pay for transactions.

“Adapt your New York real estate strategy well based on the evolving needs of Google’s business,” said a Google spokeswoman who asked not to be identified.

14,000 is a good number, which means Google is still inferior to New York City’s largest employer. According to Money Inc’s list, JPMorgan Chase had 250,000 workers in 2018. Earlier this year, the bank announced that the future 270 Park Avenue headquarters alone would accommodate up to 14,000 workers.

A spokesman for the New York City Economic Development Corporation said New York City has seen nothing but March’s announcement regarding Google’s plans for New York.

Catherine Wilde, president of the New York City Partnership, a business booster group, was one of the few to record Google’s plans. Like everyone else, she said the company was likely to be late, and this was an important market for Google.

But she also said she was wary of what happened to Internet giant Amazon when trying to find part of its headquarters in Long Island City, Queens. Some elected civil servants ignited a notoriety when they attacked the company for receiving city and state subsidies for the Long Island City project. Amazon finally overturned the decision to place it there in early 2019.

“Being a target is not fun,” Wylde said.

Google’s 2.95 million sq ft fortress has one-eighth the floor space of the Empire State Building and was born in the 1930s as the New York Harbor Authority building. Since the days when Lower Manhattan was surrounded by freighter piers and the waterfront was taken over by the movement of goods, it lived longer than it was intended to be a place to store old-fashioned bulk cargo. There was even an elevator that could lift a full 20-ton truck.

With the development of container ships, all of its purpose diminished, but until the opening of the former Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in the early 1970s, the Port Authority’s headquarters was renamed the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

One thing that didn’t work so smoothly for Google was moving some of the buildings of other tenants. It turns out that some have long-term leases of iron walls, including Nike and the advertising company Germany. So in 2018, we paid $ 2.4 billion to Chelsea Market on 75 Nine Avenue across the street. Chelsea Market was born as a cookie factory for a company that became Nabisco in the 1890s.

That $ 2.4 billion was the second largest amount ever paid to a US building, after the $ 2.7 billion of the GM building.

Following its Chelsea market deal, it expanded its presence in New York by occupying approximately 1.7 million square feet at 315 and 345 Hudson Street and 550 Washington Street, which were built as candy factories in the 1890s. did. The former St. John’s Terminal, 550 Washington building, was the end of the High Line at the time, an active freight railroad. The building is to be finished in a modern style by Google.

Google will occupy the Hudson Street property this year, the Washington Street building will occupy until 2023, and construction is expected to be completed by mid-next year.

Finally, there’s Pier 57, an office project that Google is co-developing with Scott Rechlers RXR Realty and Young Woo & Associates. Here, the music venue City Winery relocated after Disney acquired the spot for many years. This will give the company access to an office campus that runs between 8th and 16th west from 8th to the river. Peer 57, which plans to add 633,000 square feet of office space nearby, will not be completed until 2023.

By that time, Google could have reversed itself and acquired or borrowed more assets in the area. Alternatively, you can push the hybrid model to the limit and save tens of thousands of square feet of space through subleasing and sales. In any case, the heavier or slimmer beings appear to be the welcoming neighbors of the tech giants.

One is the economic activity that the company claims to be producing. $ 70.8 billion to 169,700 New York companies, nonprofits, and other organizations in 2020.

“They were actually very good neighbors,” said Lowell Khan, chairman of Manhattan Community Board 4 in the district, including Chelsea. “They are very kind to allow us to use their space for meetings, are very interested members of the community and need to work with us on many issues. He was always willing to help me.

Even before COVID, when thousands of Google employees landed in Chelsea every day, “they were positive additions to the neighborhood.

