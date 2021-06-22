Amp Spotlight: Agency A List & Creativity Ward





Naughty @NFA

Newcomer of the year

As the name implies, pranks came from a drive to rock things with advertising. Greg Hahn, who set up a New York-based office in June 2020 in partnership with Canadian agency NoFixedAddress, says he didn’t want to be part of the past. I felt that the advertising industry was in short supply. Something was broken and I thought I needed a better way. Since opening the door, Mischief has consistently adhered to its founding mission, including the Kraft Heinz Initiative, which distributes Capri Sun’s water-filled packets to Chicago children, and the Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Campaign, which lets people send Woodspixelated. I have created it. An image of everyone’s favorite boxed meal and the election-themed OKCupid campaign “Cockblocker.” This strategy has been successful for emerging shops that have grown to a team of 44 people today, with 15 clients in the first half and 2,234% revenue in 6 months.

Our best business tools have done a good job since we launched, says Naughty President Kelly McKibbin. It created better jobs, brought more clients, and therefore more success.

Mother london

This year’s international organization

We’ve been talking about being a people business for years, and this year it feels like our independence has really been demonstrated, says partner and strategy officer Katie Mackay-Sinclair.

We can protect the work of everyone and make the decision to act correctly by our people. And that’s what Sinclair and her team were able to achieve through a pandemic, not only protecting their team, but also hiring 100 people, including some teams fired by other agencies. .. Mother London prioritized the balance of life and work in the new reality brought about by the pandemic and abandoned new business during the summer to avoid staff burnout. Still, the agency was able to increase revenue by 10% year-on-year, attract 16 new clients and launch a number of successful campaigns. They also launched Mother Pictures with the goal of producing unbranded works and other works that are indie businesses.

FCB

Executive of the Year: Dana Maiman, FCB Health NetworkTech Innovation of the Year: Michelob Ultra, Microsoft Courtside, FCB NY Experience Campaign of the Year: Michelob Ultra, Microsoft Courtside, FCB NY

The FCB did a lot right in 2020, one of which was to get the right people. A good example: Dana Maiman, President and CEO of FCB Health Network. Myman, an executive of the year in the 2021s, helped drive the agency health branch network of 23 agencies representing 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in 2020. FCB Health added 100 new accounts and 800 employees, increasing revenue by 23.4%. They also launched a trial for clinical equality under Myman, an initiative aimed at addressing greater equality in the black and Hispanic populations in clinical oncology trials. Maiman believes that some of the growth FCB Health has seen over the past year is due to increased health awareness due to pandemics.

Suddenly people began to remember why health care, why pharmaceuticals, and why the industry is so important and life-saving, says Maiman. And that was an incredible feeling for me. Of course, I knew all this, because it fueled my passion for many years.

But that’s not the only FCB victory. One campaign launched by their New York office got everyone to see: Michelob Ultra Courtside. Winner of both the Tech Innovation of the Year and the Experimental Campaign of the Year this year, Michelob Ultra has worked with Microsoft to provide an experience for sports enthusiasts with almost no pandemics. The platform leverages Microsoft Teams technology to allow fans to attend live events from a vantage point in the virtual stadium seats and cheer on their favorite team with all the other fans in the virtual room. did. Game-day tickets were offered in the form of scantable Michelob Ultra Asmart Strategy bottles, which increased sales by 35%, not to mention 13 billion impressions.

Circus Maximus

Best Launch of the Year: King C. Gillette Beard Care Brand

From day one, Circus Maximus’ goal was to create a Navy SEAL approach to a full-service agency model designed to launch the brand intelligently, quickly and comprehensively, said Ryan Kutscher, founder and CCO of Circus Maximus. Stated. The launch of King C. Gillette is just the proof that it was built. Gillette set out in New York to launch King C. Gillette, the first entry into the beard care space, just as the pandemic began to change lives as Americans knew in April 2020. I came to the agency where I am based.

Circus Maximus remained true to its founding mission of helping brands launch in a smart way. We created a brand strategy, created a social media plan, created a package design, worked on product development, and ultimately helped launch a brand that far exceeded expectations. With a 4.8 star rating and order, King C. Gillet doubled his predictions and became a popular beard care brand in two months.

Horizon Media

Media Planner of the Year (Finalist): Edwina Morales

Agencies are as good as the individual members of the team, like Edwina Morales, the Media Planner of the Year finalist at Los Angeles-based Horizon Media. In 2020, Morales addressed the goal of defending the often overlooked people, in this case strong and influential multicultural consumers. Morales says marketing practices need to be comprehensive and culturally relevant. This inspired my spirit when working with the brand and changed my career path in 2018.

Laundry service

Creative Director of the Year (Finalist): Larry Gordon

2020 was tough for businesses and agencies, but surviving the storm was just as tough for creatives whose mission was to find solutions to problems they hadn’t experienced in the last few years. .. Being recognized as a Creative Director of the Year finalist is a great honor, especially since this year, said 2021 Creative Director of the Year finalist Larry Gordon of Laundry Services. But I think this year’s challenge has brought the best to many. I’m proud of the team and the work we’ve been able to create, as new challenges have turned into new opportunities.

