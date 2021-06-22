Next Audi RS3: more torque, and more intelligent torque split along the way





Next RS3 is in progress Intelligent RS Torque Splitter with more torque and upgraded ECU

Audi has revealed details about the upcoming RS3, including details on the new RS torque splitter, which will debut in Ingolstadt’s hot hatches. Designed to allow active, fully variable torque vectoring between the rear wheels, understeer must be seriously dialed out and controlled drift is also possible.

How does it work?

The splitter basically upgrades the RS3’s all-wheel drive system and helps move power between wheels faster and more efficiently. During a dynamic drive, the wheels on the outside of the corner move more drives. The left rear wheel is in the left corner and the left rear wheel is in the right corner. The overall effect is less pushing corners from the front axle, resulting in a car with less understeer.

In oversteer situations, the RS 3 loads a little more power inside the rear, helping to disable sliding and keep the car straight. But if you really want to be sideways, the RS3s torque splitter forces all the torque with just one rear wheel.

The RS3 has a total of seven modes, three of which are RS-specific. In addition to the usual comfort, auto, efficiency and dynamic, RS Individual, RS Performance and RS Torque Rear are also available.

How powerful do you have?

The RS3 maintains the same 5-cylinder system as before, but now outputs 369 lbft of torque in the range of 2250 rpm to 5600 rpm. The power is 394bhp, but the new ECU means that the new RS3 is more responsive at low revs. Crush 62mph from a standstill 0.3 faster in 3.8 seconds. And it all goes through a 7 cog DCT.

anything else?

Audi has also introduced new shock absorbers and optional adaptive damper controls. The vehicle height is also 15mm compared to S3 and 25mm compared to standard A3.

The front has a MacPherson strut suspension and the back has a new RS3 with a 4-link design.

Please update this article when you find out more.

