Reasons to win the innovation competition slowly and steadily





Ritam Gandhi, Founder and Director of Blackboard373 Studio Graphene, provides companies with expert advice on how to build and maintain innovation capabilities.

Innovation is the Holy Grail for many companies. By its very nature, it is rarely incorporated into long-term strategic thinking as a guaranteed result, but the benefits of reinventing a product, operation, or workflow are important. This is probably one of the most misunderstood concepts in business.

Achieving all forms of innovation in business presents some basic hurdles to overcome. The most obvious is the allocation of resources. Those with the deepest pockets are, of course, most likely to have access to the best creatives and developers in the company to conceptualize and deliver the next big thing and increase the funding to invest in R & D. .. They will also generally enjoy greater freedom over the operational goal of developing a comprehensive culture of innovation rather than chasing revenue growth. That said, it’s important to note that even the most invested people have no guarantee of success. Technology giant Apple is a typical innovator, even with a broad business perspective, but disruptive market-shifting products and services like the iPhone have many obstacles like AirPower. You can see that it fails in the middle of.

Therefore, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may find innovation to be a fantasy concept. After all, ambitious projects can penalize the ability to invest in business-critical operations, overwhelming market uncertainty and instability over the last 12 months carried out by the Covid-19 pandemic. Given that, the risk can be too great for most people. However, SME business leaders need to consider the benefits of a step-by-step approach to innovation. By carefully considering long-term goals and analyzing how existing technologies can complement, streamline, or scale up existing operations, companies are exorbitant for luxury marketing presentations and R & D. Innovate your core products without the need for significant investment.

A general analysis of the effects of a pandemic is that the pandemic has had a stunting effect on future investment. In fact, the latest ONS figures emphasize that investments made by UK companies in the first quarter of 2021 are 18.4% less than the pre-pandemic figures recorded at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. It lights up. For example, in most of 2020, non-essential workspaces were closed and social distances were enforced, forcing most businesses to adapt quickly to remote work environments. This required a rapid investment in the technical infrastructure to facilitate proper teamwork and constant experimentation and iteration to find the best one for the employee and manager in question. Therefore, the true impact of a pandemic on business strategies for digital transformation requires more detailed research.

Encouragement data

Studio Graphene recently commissioned an independent survey of 750 UK business leaders to survey digital transformation plans for the next year, recording business decisions and satisfaction during a pandemic. Aggressively, the majority of companies (56%) have successfully implemented at least one new technology since March 2020, and 54% say the crisis has impacted long-term digital transformation projects in their businesses. Stated. Less than a quarter (23%) felt disappointed with the processing of IT projects over the past year, but we can see a promising trend to adopt technology that underpins substantial digital transformation. ..

In the future, nearly two-thirds (65%) of business leaders say they plan to spend more on IT as the worst devastating effects of a pandemic continue to diminish, 62% said. We are planning to launch a new technology project next year. .. These rare business-wide agreements on digital transformation are especially encouraging to delve into or increase the type of technology companies are investing in. In particular, there was a high level of motivation to adopt cloud technology (63%). The largest companies surveyed show a tendency to establish a basic platform to support broader and more innovative transformation projects in the future. Almost half (47%) of all companies were interested in investing in no-code or low-code development software. This eliminates the need for excessive investment in internal or outsourced development expertise and allows you to manage core business functions. Upgraded by staff members.

There was also a strong desire for emerging technology platforms that could potentially bring high profits. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (52%), the Internet of Things (52%), augmented reality and virtual reality (48%) lack risk-taking activities as companies seek to drive meaningful innovation projects. Indicates that there is no such thing.

In my view, digital transformation is all about long games. Business leaders are, of course, drawn to more spectacular and eye-catching product innovations, but these are usually only achievable by the most resource-rich or luckiest companies. The appeal of instantly accelerating growth is that with consumer support and revenue, many will always invest heavily in chasing the next big thing. It carries a much lower level of risk. By focusing on maximizing the benefits of existing existing technologies such as cloud and no-code / low-code, enterprises are based on these to innovate more radically as new technologies emerge. You will have the opportunity to build. Business leaders should look to innovation, but when it comes to technology, it can be beneficial to take a step-by-step approach. Why slowly and steadily win the innovation competition?

Editor’s Recommended Articles

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos