EU launches new Google antitrust investigation





Regulators of the London (AP) European Union have begun investigating Google’s new antitrust law. This time, we investigated whether US technology giants are curbing competition in digital advertising technology.

The European Commission launched a formal investigation on Tuesday to see if Google violated block competition rules by supporting its own online display advertising technology service at the expense of rival publishers, advertisers and advertising technology services. He said he did.

The study highlights European concerns about Google’s dominance in the online advertising industry and whether it can leverage the benefits of its data to solidify its position in the display advertising market. It estimates that the EU is worth 20 billion euros ($ 24 billion) annually.

Online display ads are banners and text that appear on websites such as newspaper homepages and are personalized based on the browsing history of Internet users. In contrast, search ads appear alongside search engine results and are based on the keywords your users are looking for.

Whether Commissions, EU enforcement departments, and Block’s top antitrust law enforcement agencies are distorting competition, especially by restricting third-party access to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps. I’m investigating.

Google said the online advertising competition has made them more affordable and relevant, reduced prices and expanded options for publishers and advertisers.

Google said in a prepared statement that thousands of European companies are using our advertising products to reach new customers and fund their websites daily. Choose them because they are competitive and effective. We will work constructively with the European Commission to answer their questions and demonstrate the benefits of our products to European businesses and consumers.

The study shows a new initiative by Margrethe Vestager, EU Commission’s Chief of Competition and Executive Vice President of Digital, to curb Google’s market power. She has already fined Google worth € 8.2 billion (currently $ 9.7 billion) in three antitrust proceedings. However, there were criticisms that the investigation was too time consuming and the fines were not so deterrent as the company could easily pay them.

According to Vestager, online advertising services are at the heart of how Google and publishers monetize their online services. She said Google will collect the data used for targeted advertising, while selling advertising space and acting as an intermediary between online advertisers and publishers.

Google is concerned that rival online advertising services are making it difficult to compete in the so-called ad tech stack, Vestagger said.

The EU Commission said Google is investigating how technology can be used to mediate display ad sales between online advertisers and publishers.

First, while authorities are considering requirements to purchase display ads on YouTube using Google’s in-house ad purchasing platform, rival services may have restrictions on how ads can be served on video-sharing sites. There is sex. They are also scrutinizing whether Google’s various advertising platforms support each other.

Another area the Commission is considering is that Google restricts advertisers, publishers, and competing ad brokers from accessing data about the identities and behaviors of users that Google-owned advertising services have access to. Is to do. Such data can be used to tailor online advertising to individual web users.

Google also plans to opt out of personalized ads by phased out Chrome’s third-party browser cookies and Android device ad ID tags as part of its plans to strengthen its privacy measures. .. The Commission is investigating how these plans will affect the digital advertising market.

EU regulators have the authority to impose penalties equivalent to up to 10% of a company’s annual revenue. However, paying a wealthy tech company like Google that made $ 17.9 billion in profits in the last quarter is small, and the Commission is looking at other ways than fines to grab headlines.

Vestagger began using interim measures as a quick way to stop anti-competitive behavior during the investigation. She is also leading the way in measures aimed at curbing tech giants and preventing them from hunting down the digital market in the first place by updating the EU’s digital rulebook.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos